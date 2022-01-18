New Concept To Support Gut Health in a Smoothie

Broad Spectrum Shake Base blends with fruits, vegetables and liquid to create delicious smoothies.

Revolutionary combination of delicious spices and herbs chosen to feed, balance and strengthen the human microbiome.

Our shake base is designed for your existing microbiome. We don’t add probiotic organisms; we feed the ones you have.” — Randy Schwartz

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Microbiotic Kitchen has developed a 29-ingredient shake starter focused on gut health and balance. The unique combination of ingredients provides a healthy burst of plant-based flavor while delivering a wide variety of ingredients proven to improve gut health.

While each person’s population of microbiotic helpers is unique, this smoothie starter formula was developed to broadly help the beneficial members of the microbiome while discouraging those that may be causing an imbalance. This unique formula of herbs and spices includes a rich array of bold flavors such as allspice, cinnamon, cocoa and clove. A delicious smoothie can now support gut health while also delivering 29g of plant-based protein and 22g of dietary fiber.

Researchers are finding out that there are many ways gut health affects the whole body. The millions of bacteria in the human gut are crucial. At birth, approximately 60% of an individual’s microbiome is inherited—and the remaining 40% is completely unique. The communities and substances produced by each person’s interactive collection of bacteria, fungi and viruses continue to evolve throughout their life. This process is based on many factors, including diet, environment, and exercise.

Founder Randy Schwartz says “I have been developing this blend since 2008 and started mixing blends for friends during the pandemic. People have really enjoyed having all 29 ingredients in one jar. It’s an easy way to eat a wide variety of powerful plants that provide a wide variety of nutrients to the microbiome”. The Broad Spectrum Shake Base to blend with fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables is now available with free shipping in the continental US. This revolutionary plant-based smoothie starter packed with a delicious array of beneficial herbs and spices is currently only available online on the company’s website.

Microbiotic Kitchen is a small business founded in 2021. Its mission is to strengthen and balance the microbiome and help make people healthier.