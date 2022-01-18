Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,663 in the last 365 days.

Amalgam Insights Debuts 2022 Vendor SmartList for Global Wireless Expense Management Leaders

Amalgam Insights' Model for Telecom Lifecycle Management

Amalgam Insights' Model for Telecom Lifecycle Management

Amalgam Insights Logo

Amalgam Insights

Providing the CIO office with key trends, top vendors, & recommendations to evaluate a potential investment for global wireless expense management in 2022

As the cost of doing business fluctuates due to global inflation, global organizations must assess the need to optimize wireless devices, services, applications, and support spend.”
— Kelly Teal, Sr. Research Analyst, Amalgam Insights
BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalgam Insights publishes its latest Vendor Smartlist to support the Chief Information Officer, Global Wireless Expense Management Leaders for 2022. This report addresses the pain points organizations experience in trying to effectively manage the costs of employee smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as corporate Internet of Things sensors across multiple countries and regions.

The need for device oversight has grown even more critical throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as organizations must re-align spending in line with budgets in the face of a 30% increase in device spend in 2021. When it comes to wireless expense management (WEM), Amalgam Insights notes the IT Rule of 30, which states that any unmanaged IT spend category will average 30% bloat and enterprise mobility is no exception. Enterprises turning to an appropriate vendor can potentially reduce overspending and free internal employees, but these results are dependent on choosing vendors that have relevant experience.

Knowing which WEM provider to choose poses a conundrum for organizations. Amalgam Insights aims to solve this problem with Global Wireless Expense Management Leaders for 2022 by delivering independent insights and recommendations, along with in-depth vendor profiles of the eight largest standalone vendors managing wireless expenses based on spend under management and geographic footprint. Importantly, Amalgam Insights does not rank vendors. Instead, analysts focus on the differentiators among providers such as global coverage, ancillary spend coverage, governance and compliance, integrations, payment processing, automation strategy, and device lifecycle management.

“The Amalgam Insight Vendor SmartList focuses on specifying how vendors differentiate themselves in crowded markets where vendors can sound very similar,” says Amalgam Insights CEO and Principal Analyst Hyoun Park. “By focusing on unique or rare capabilities, CIOs can use the Vendor SmartList to make better decisions compared to raw rankings, reviews, or 2x2 matrices.”

Kelly Teal, Senior Research Analyst at Amalgam Insights, agrees.

“As the cost of doing business fluctuates due to global inflation, global organizations must assess the need to optimize wireless devices, services, applications, and support spend,” Teal says. “Understanding the ways different global WEM vendors work with enterprises will help end-users identify the best approach for them and optimize spending.”

This report features Asignet, Calero-MDSL, Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: CASS), Mindglobal, One Source Communications, Sakon, Tangoe, and Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD). Organizations may access the Global Wireless Expense Management Leaders for 2022 at https://www.amalgminsights.com.

ABOUT AMALGAM INSIGHTS
Amalgam Insights (www.amalgaminsights.com) is a community of visionaries focused on maximizing the business outcomes of technology. We focus on the trends, findings, and strategies that translate leading financial, data, and cognitive technologies into professional value.
Tactically, AI focuses on the following practices that augment and increase the value of technology: Technology Expense Management, IT Financial Management, Cloud FinOps, Enterprise Performance Management, Accounting and Finance Solutions, and Data Science and Machine Learning.

Hyoun Park
Amalgam Insights
media@amalgaminsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Amalgam Insights Debuts 2022 Vendor SmartList for Global Wireless Expense Management Leaders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.