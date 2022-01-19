Social Capital Literacy Report

Research calls into question Americans ability to Build Careers and Help Young People do the Same.

most people underestimate their own social capital. They are unaware of the extent of their social connections, and how these connections can help them, and others, find employment and build careers.” — Edward DeJesus

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Capital Builders, a resident company at the Maryland Innovation Center (MIC), announces the results of a proprietary survey designed to test the level of social capital literacy of Americans and the results aren’t good - Less than 50% of Americans show enough social capital literacy to effectively build a career or properly assist young adults in their career development efforts.

The Social Capital Literacy Test was conducted for DeJesus Solutions by Travis Tae Oh, Ph.D., assistant professor of Marketing at Yeshiva University, New York, NY. The goal of the Social Capital Literacy Test was to test the hypothesis that Americans have low levels of social capital literacy. Edward DeJesus, the founder of Social Capital Builders, a recognized expert in the field of workforce development noticed a large number of workforce development trainees dissatisfied with the time it took for programs to place them in jobs and directly placing themselves. What surprised DeJesus was the number of trainees using their natural networks to secure jobs. Without a recognition of the importance of trainees’ social networks, a major part of the workforce development equation was missing.

A group of randomly selected Americans was chosen, and out of these, 203 participated, ages 16 to 65. The average age was 36.8. Of the participants, 39.4% self-identified as female, with 60.6% as male or non-specific. Their median education level was a bachelor’s degree. Their median income range was $50,000 to $74,999.

The survey consisted of 15 questions. The questions were multiple-choice, with 2 to 5 choices presented. In each case, the respondent was asked to choose one response as being correct. The correct answers were based on our research. The other answers were incorrect.

The results indicate that most people underestimate their own social capital. They are unaware of the extent of their social connections, and how these connections can help them, and others, find employment and build rewarding careers. The results are particularly stark when it’s remembered that the 203 respondents were relatively well-educated, mature adults who held middle-income jobs.

Recommendations include further study and greater effort to promote the social capital literacy of the population.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The 15-question Social Capital Literacy Test was developed through a conventional scale development process. Upon review of the social capital literature, social network theories, and expert knowledge, and available data from the market, each question was drafted and revised in an iterative process after being evaluated by experts, including university researchers in relevant fields. The final set of questions was tested on a representative sample of the US population, resulting in a normally distributed social capital literacy score with a mean score of 5.6 out of 15.

TAKE THE QUIZ

Interested in learning your social capital literacy score? Social Capital Builders has made available a shortened version of the Social Capital Literacy Quiz for the general public. The quiz can be found at www.socialcapitalbuilders.com/socaplit.

ABOUT SOCIAL CAPITAL BUILDERS

Social Capital Builders, Inc. (SCB) mission is to increase the social capital literacy of 30 million families by 2025 through the power of .social capital literacy, analysis, and development. Social Capital Builders is a minority-owned agency located at the Maryland Innovation Center with a focus on serving communities that have been severely impacted by racism, systemic inequities, and years of under and misrepresentation.

