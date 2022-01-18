iXsystems Selected as Finalist in SearchStorage 2021 Product of the Year Awards
TrueNAS M-Series Gen 3 Enterprise Storage Selected for Open Source Efficiency, NVMe Connectivity, and Performance of 1.2 Million IOPS
Infrastructure products driven by Open Source have been widely deployed for running Enterprise applications. This nomination recognizes the value provided by Open Source as a choice for the Enterprise”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, a global leader in Open Storage Solutions, today announced the company was selected as a finalist in the 2021 SearchStorage Product of the Year Awards. Recognized in the Disk and Disk Subsystems category, the iX TrueNAS M-Series Gen 3 enterprise storage platform was chosen for exceptional efficiency, connectivity, and performance, and is the only Open Source product on the finalist list.
— Morgan Littlewood, SVP, Product Management and Business Development for iX
The SearchStorage review of storage hardware, software, and services is a nationally recognized award program produced by TechTarget. iX was selected as a finalist in the current award program by a panel of judges that included technology industry analysts, consultants, and end-users. Based on the level of innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value, the company's TrueNAS M-Series Gen 3 enterprise storage system has been selected appropriately as a top contender for the award in the Disk and Disk Subsystems category.
According to the publication, “The iXsystems TrueNAS M-Series Gen 3 enterprise storage platform scales from 20 TB to 20 PB. In addition, TrueNAS SCALE software makes it possible to scale out clusters to 2 exabytes. The system offers NVMe connectivity, up to 20 GBps storage bandwidth, and up to 1.2 million IOPS. The platform is driven by Open Source technologies, uses industry-standard hardware components, and integrates with VMware vSphere Storage APIs -- Array Integration.”
The TrueNAS M-Series (Gen 3) enterprise storage platform (Models M40, M50, and M60) is ideally suited for heavy IT storage workloads and intensive datacenter applications. Introduced in March 2021, Gen 3 models can be non-disruptively upgraded for additional capacity and bandwidth. These highly-configurable systems provide High Availability (HA), hybrid disk/flash capacity, and all-flash performance configurations, capable of scaling to 2 exabytes of storage when used with TrueNAS SCALE software.
The platform takes flexibility and scalability to the next level. An M40 can start with a small number of HDDs or SSDs, even as little as 20TB. When additional capacity is needed, expansion shelves (24, 60, or 102 Bays) can be added. To grow capacity or performance further, the M40 controllers can be upgraded to M50 (4/8 shelf) or M60 (12 shelf) controllers. This addresses requirements from 20TB to 20PB - a 1,000X capacity increase.
"Infrastructure products driven by Open Source have been widely deployed for running Enterprise applications. This nomination by experts is a recognition of the value provided by Open Source as a choice in Enterprise storage," said Morgan Littlewood, SVP, Product Management and Business Development for iX. “We applaud the efforts of our team in producing this powerful class of enterprise storage and thank TechTarget for consideration in these awards.”
About iX and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iX has become an innovation leader in high-availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iX in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company’s enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
