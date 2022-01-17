Governor Dunleavy Selects Julie Sande for Commissioner of Commerce, Community and Economic Development

January 14, 2022 (Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today selected Julie Sande as the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. Sande was most recently executive director of the Pioneer Home in Ketchikan. She currently holds seats on the boards of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and the Alaska Energy Authority. Sande replaces Commissioner Julie Anderson who announced her retirement earlier this month.

“Julie Sande operated the Pioneer Home in Ketchikan with distinction and has an impeccable record of public service,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I am fully confident her proven leadership abilities and knowledge of Alaska’s business sector will translate into a successful tenure at the commerce department.”

“I have always been so proud to have been raised in Alaska, especially remote and rural Alaska,” said incoming Commissioner Julie Sande. “Having spent the majority of my career serving Pioneers and elders of our great state has helped give me an appreciation for our history and an appreciation for how creative and hardworking those folks had to be. Owning small family run businesses during a pandemic gives me a clear understanding of some of the challenges Alaskans are facing. I am very excited to have an opportunity to work with the Governor and the team at DCCED to continue the work they have been doing to serve Alaskans and help build stronger communities.

Sande earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of Montana and a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Southern California. She is also a lifelong Alaskan who was primarily raised in remote logging camps of Southeast Alaska where she still enjoys spending time. She is the proud mother of Shawn Patrick and Campbell Rose.

Sande’s first day as commissioner will be Tuesday, January 18. A photo of Commissioner Sande is attached to this press release.

