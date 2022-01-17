Mamoru & Aiko Takitani Foundation aims to award more than $200,000 in college scholarship to Hawaii students in 2022
Applications from Hawaii schools and students accepted until February 1HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mamoru & Aiko Takitani Foundation (Takitani Foundation) seeks Hawaii high school seniors and schools to apply for its 2022 scholarship program. More than $200,000 is anticipated to be awarded statewide.
All Hawaii WASC- or HAIS-accredited high schools are invited to nominate one high school senior for a Takitani Scholarship award in 2022. Scholarships are awarded to students who exemplify the qualities of hard work, high academic achievement, commitment to excellence, and dedication to our community. Applications from schools and students accepted until February 1 .
Qualifying Hawaii private and public high schools statewide will select one of their school’s applicants to receive a $3,000 scholarship. An additional $2,000 will be awarded to a selection of students chosen from these categories: by public school district, Hawaii Catholic Schools and private schools (Hawaii Association of Independent Schools).
Three overall outstanding scholars will be selected for these additional awards:
• $10,000 Mamoru Takitani Outstanding Student Award
• $10,000 Aiko Takitani Outstanding Student Award
• $8,000 Karen Uno Distinguished Student Award
Participating Hawaii schools must have a minimum of 100 high school students (grades 9 to 12). Otherwise, accredited schools with less than 100 students will join a pool of schools of similar enrollment size.
All scholarship recipients in undergraduate study will be eligible to apply for renewal tuition support of up to $2,000 each year for up to three years.
"Mr. and Mrs. Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, and knew hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. "The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaii's outstanding students with support to further their education."
Last year, $225,000 in scholarships were awarded to 61 exceptional seniors.
For more information and for schools and student to apply, go to TakitaniFoundation.org. Students must notify their school counselor and submit a completed and printed application to their senior advisors/college counselors.
Scholarship finalists and top scholarship winners will be announced in May 2022.
Mamoru and Aiko Takitani founded local chocolate company Hawaiian Host and established a family foundation to support education of Hawaii’s students. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in scholarship and academic enrichment programs throughout Hawaii.

