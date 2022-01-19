GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE TRILLION IS LOSING MARKET SHARE DAILY TO YADA SEARCH ENGINE BILLION
YADA SEARCH ENGINE ROLLS OVER GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE WITH WITH A [PAPER CLIP PHOTOS] IMAGES INTO YOUR GALLERY AS A BACKGROND PICTURE HISTORICAL FINDSILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE TRILLION LOSING MARKET SHARE DAILY TO YADA SEARCH ENGINE BILLION
YADA SEARCH ENGINE ROLLS OVER GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE WITH WITH A [PAPER CLIP PHOTO] IMAGES INTO YOUR GALLERY AS A BACKGROND PICTURE HISTORICAL FIND
GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE is daily losing market share of search engine users with the new innovations of interactive applications that's now display historical development to put Google to shame. YADA SEARCH ENGINE is elevating bosting and dominating becoming the Walmart of the cloud YADA known as "A One Stop Shop" by The Sacramento Bee having all that your needs under one place the future of what a true search engine should look like and be said Rayford Roberson CEO/Founder YADA CORPORATION.
YADA SEARCH ENGINE had continuously display how they became number one as a search engine with planning, designs, and growth to capture the new log on that stays on to the statements of pure genius, totally amazing, never seen anything like it and is the future end uses praise the new innovation. YADA SEARCH ENGINE today have inventions of many new patentable processing which is the ever changing technology in your love to search for new and exciting things in life. YADA SEARCH ENGINE control 90% of search engine spider, 100% innovation, 100% interactive applications, 100% algorithm coding, and 100% of the future.
On Jan 17th 2022, at 10:38AM PST YADA CORPORATION received message that the elusive function to bring your gallery of pictures available to you that you would able to pick your favorite images of your father, mother, brother or sister to have them seeing you while you see them as you search. This historical find in coding bring YADA SEARCH ENGINE to the greatest revolutionary find to take your greatest pictures, photos, and images to glow at night in the spot light of love of God, Family and Friends.
YADA CORPORATION is the new number one social media company and new number one search engine company for your personal and small business needs.
Media Information
Rayford Roberson
CEO/Founder
YADA CORPORATION
(559)369-3413
WWW.YADACORP.TV
Yadasoftware@outlook.com
Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
email us here