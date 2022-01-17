Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,249 in the last 365 days.

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Scranton, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin ATM - Valley Supermarket - Scranton, Pennsylvania

Bitcoin ATM - 940 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA. 18510

Bitcoin ATM - Valley Supermarket - Scranton, PA

Bitcoin ATM - 940 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA. 18510

Valley Supermarket - Scranton

SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Scranton, PA. The new machine is in the Valley Supermarket located at 940 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA. 18510. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the front of the store to the left of the entrance, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available 7 seven days a week and is servicing customers in Scranton, the Wyoming Valley area, and Lackawanna County.

Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.

The new Bitcoin ATM in Scranton uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.

ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.

Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here

How to buy Bitcoin using a Bitcoin ATM at Scranton, at Valley Supermarket?

You just read:

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Scranton, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.