New Bitcoin ATM opens in Scranton, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Valley Supermarket - ScrantonSCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Scranton, PA. The new machine is in the Valley Supermarket located at 940 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA. 18510. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the front of the store to the left of the entrance, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available 7 seven days a week and is servicing customers in Scranton, the Wyoming Valley area, and Lackawanna County.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Scranton uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
