PennDOT Removes Tier Restrictions on Certain Vehicles in the Pittsburgh Region

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary Tier restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on several roadways in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

The following roadways have been lifted from the Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Allegheny County

Beaver County

Lawrence County

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on these roadways in addition to Routes 22 and 28 in Allegheny County for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044 or ymanyisha@pa.gov

