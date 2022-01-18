MBC Publishes Actionable Information-Filled Podcasts on the C-Suite Network for Listeners Worldwide
Ideas Gleaned by Podcast Listeners and Viewers Used in Modern Manufacturing for Process and Profit Improvements
Picavi pick-by-vision is the perfect symbiosis of modern technology and natural movements.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) publishes podcasts filled with actionable information the industry leaders and listeners apply in their operations, from raw material suppliers through management and production to logistics, to drive process refinements and improve profitability. In addition, stories from guests help individual employees further their careers in the industry by learning from the struggles of others who are dedicated to their professional roles in the industry at all management and employee levels. The following podcasts can be heard this week on the C-Suite Network (https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/show/), or at JacketMediaCo (https://jacketmediaco.com/). C-Suite is a listener platform that aggregates podcasts.
Ryan Jennings from WYSIWYG Marketing joins hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady to talk about modern websites. Although websites are ubiquitous in industry, many are out of date and falling behind in search engine page results because their content, design, SEO, or optimization has not been kept current. This can result in diminished lead generation that adversely impacts the bottom line. If you believe your website might be falling behind the competitive curve, tune into this podcast on Manufacturing Talk Radio today. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
Also on Tuesday, Catherine Dummitt, VP of Marketing at Narvar, a leading post-purchase CRM program, joins host Emily Soloby on Hazard Girls to discuss how to work within or lead male-dominated teams, and provide advice for the next generation of women entering the workforce as they pilot their career from employee to manager to leader.
On Wednesday, Lydia Di Liello, one of the hosts of The WAM Podcast, interviews Alison Walker, Head of Marketing at Picavi, maker of smart glasses that are the order picking technology of the future. The system uses smart glasses for visual guidance, enabling highly flexible work, less fatigue, and improved task results.
The Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation is a network of industry podcasts relevant to manufacturing and all the businesses reliant on the industry, from raw material suppliers and subcontractors to distributors and retailers of finished goods. MBC has been broadcasting since November of 2013 and its independent producers have created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. Independent podcast producers in the industry are encouraged to join the network to gain increased exposure and listener growth.
JacketMediaCo is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman that is posted monthly. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio: Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast broadcast for manufacturers of all sizes across the globe since 2013. Show host, Lew Weiss, and co-host, Tim Grady, present breaking manufacturing news and tackle business trends and economic forecasts in manufacturing for small, medium, and large manufacturers. The podcast is produced by JacketMediaCo for MBC, the Manufacturing Broadcast Corporation network, and has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts. It can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
About The WAM Podcast: The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
About Hazard Girls: Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
