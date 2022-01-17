Global Arts and Crafts Market to Reach USD 59460 million by 2027 | Industry Size, Types, Applications, Manufacturers| Research Report by Absolute Reports

Leading Players – Crayola, Newell Brands, FILA Group, Shanghai M&G Stationery, Faber-Castell

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Arts and Crafts Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Arts and Crafts. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Arts and Crafts industry.

About Arts and Crafts Market

This report mainly covers the drawing pen, paints and stains, craft tools, and other product type.

The major players in global Arts and Crafts market include Crayola, Newell Brands, etc., and the market concentration rate is low. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Painting and Drawing and Kids Crafts are main types, with a share over 30%. Personal Use is the main application, which holds a share about 75%.

The global Arts and Crafts market size is projected to reach USD 59460 million by 2027, from USD 40570 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

The Arts and Crafts market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The Major Players in the Arts and Crafts Market Are:

Crayola

Newell Brands

FILA Group

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Faber-Castell

Societe BIC

Kokuyo Camlin

Pilot-Pen

Pentel

Fiskars

Mundial SA

Beifa Group

Pelikan International

Westcott

The report examines the Arts and Crafts market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Arts and Crafts Market is segmented as below:

Market segment by Type, covers

Painting and Drawing

Sewing and Fabric

Paper Crafts

Kids Crafts

Arts and Crafts Tools

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study identifies the growing demand in industrial applications elevating market prospects as one of the prime reasons driving the Arts and Crafts market growth during the next few years.

