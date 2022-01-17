Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,227 in the last 365 days.

No ‘Medical drugs shortage’ in the Public Health System

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 17 - Port of Spain, 17th January, 2021: The Ministry of Health advises the public that, contrary to information presented in a Newsday Newspaper report dated 16th January, 2022, there is no shortage of the following pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical items in the public health sector at this time:

    •          Methylprednisolone
    •          Potassium Chloride injections
    •          Oxytocin injections
    •          Nimbex
    •          Liquid Prednisolone
    •          Actemra
    •          Adrenaline injections
    •          Reagents to run tests
    •          Aerobic and anaerobic blood culture bottles
    •          Buscopan

The following two items are not procured for use in the public health sector and there are adequate supplies of the alternative medications utilised:

    •          CoAprovel
    •          Bisolvin liquid

The Ministry of Health assures the public that it continues to monitor this key area of operations and remains committed to providing optimum healthcare to its patients and to the Trinidad and Tobagopopulation.

You just read:

No ‘Medical drugs shortage’ in the Public Health System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.