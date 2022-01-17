Early childhood education expansion helps kids get the best start

CANADA, January 17 - Between 2018 and 2021, 13 public post-secondary institutions in B.C. added 1,003 early childhood education student spaces. More than two-thirds of additional seats were designated for rural and remote communities, ensuring earl childhood education (ECE) students throughout the province could access ECE training seats.

North: Northern Lights College: 74 additional ECE student spaces College of New Caledonia: 24 additional ECE student spaces

Thompson-Okanagan: Nicola Valley Institute of Technology: 54 additional ECE student spaces Okanagan College: 56 additional ECE student spaces

Kootenays: College of the Rockies: 100 additional ECE student spaces Selkirk College: 88 additional ECE student spaces

Vancouver Island: Camosun College: 107 additional ECE student spaces North Island College: 108 additional ECE student spaces Vancouver Island University: 124 additional ECE student spaces

Lower Mainland: Capilano University: 79 additional ECE student spaces Langara College: 41 additional ECE student spaces University of British Columbia: 112 additional student spaces University of the Fraser Valley: 36 additional student spaces

Starting in January 2022, eight public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. are adding 147 early childhood education student spaces.

North: Northern Lights College: 34 additional ECE student spaces.

Thompson-Okanagan: Okanagan College: 15 additional ECE student spaces. Thompson Rivers University: 10 additional ECE student spaces.

Kootenays: College of the Rockies: 30 additional ECE student spaces Selkirk College: 14 additional ECE student spaces

Vancouver Island: Camosun College: 24 additional ECE student spaces North Island College: 12 additional ECE student spaces Vancouver Island University: eight additional ECE student spaces