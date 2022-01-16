Commission extends anti-dumping duties on grain-oriented flat rolled products of silicon-electrical steel (GOES)

Trade defence | Brussels, 17 January 2022

Today, the European Commission extended for 5 years the current anti-dumping duties on imports of grain-oriented flat rolled products of silicon-electrical steel (GOES) from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, USA, Japan and South Korea.

The Commission’s investigation confirmed that, if the current anti-dumping measures were to lapse, the result would be a significant increase of imports from the countries concerned at dumped prices that would be harmful to the Union production of GOES. The measures will continue to take the form of a minimum import price, above which imports will take place freely thus without any AD duties. Only if the import prices are below this level will the Commission impose anti-dumping duties, set at the difference between the import price and the minimum import price, up to a maximum ranging between 21.5% and 39% of the import price. The measures will thus continue to ensure a level playing field for EU GOES producers while providing stable supply on the import side of high quality GOES, needed in particular for the production of premium quality transformers, generators and motors.

GOES are high-end steel products and key for the production of premium quality transformers, generators and motors needed for the maintenance and expansion of the EU’s electrical grid, including in the production of wind energy. The value of the EU’s market of GOES is around EUR 410 million per year. For more information Extension of anti-dumping measures imposed on GOES following an expiry review EU Trade Defence Policy