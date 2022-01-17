Gibberellins Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027 | Biosynth AG, Fine Americas, Inc., Nufarm Ltd.

Gibberellins

Global Gibberellins Market to Witness Upward Trend with Increasing Production of Fruits and Vegetables

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gibberellins Market to Witness Upward Trend with Increasing Production of Fruits and Vegetables , Gibberellins are hormones that promote plant growth. It promotes cell elongation, which aids plant growth.Gibberellins are used to make seedless grapes and other seedless fruits. These seedless fruits are sprayed with gibberellin, which increases fruit yield by increasing the size of each grape.North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the market during the forecast period. Because malted barley is used in brewing, the growing beer industry is a key growth factor for this region. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States increased by 16.6% in 2016 to 5,301, owing to increased demand for craft beer in the country.

Market Overview:

Gibberellins are a group of plant chemicals that control many plant developmental processes, such as root growth, dormancy, germination, flowering, leaf and even fruit development. The name is derived from Gibberella fujikuroi, a hormone-producing fungus in the phylum Ascomycota that causes excessive growth and poor yield in rice plants. The most characteristic effects of gibberellins on shoot growth are increased inter-node extension, increased leaf-growth and enhanced apical dominance.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global gibberellins market include, Biosynth AG, Fine Americas, Inc., Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., SePRO Corporation, Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd, Valent U.S.A. Corporation, Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing production of fruits and vegetables is expected to boost demand for gibberellins, thereby aiding in growth of the global gibberellins market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Horticulture Database published by National Horticulture Board, during 2019-20, India produced 99.07 million metric tons of fruits and 191.77 million metric tons of vegetables. Moreover, the area under cultivation of fruits stood at 6.66 million hectares while vegetables were cultivated at 10.35 million hectares.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 6:38pm CET, 10 November 2021, there have been 250,715,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,062,106 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 7 November 2021, a total of 7,084,922,999 vaccine doses have been administered. In October 2020, The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) called on countries around the world to deal with the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic through promoting climate-smart and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global gibberellins market are focused on adopting partnership and collaboration strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2021, Valent BioSciences and Valent U.S.A. collaborated with Halo to launch an open innovation initiative utilizing Halo’s state-of-the-art technology platform.

