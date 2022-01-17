Body Contouring Devices Market Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights 2025 | At a CAGR of 17.7%

The global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Body Contouring Devices Market by Product (Non-invasive Devices [Radiofrequency Devices, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Lipoplasty Devices, and Cryolipolytic Devices], Minimally Invasive Devices [Laser-Assisted Lipolysis Devices, Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction Devices, and Others], and Invasive Devices [Ultrasonic Assisted Liposuction (UAL) Devices]), Application (Fat Reduction and Skin Tightening), and End User (Hospital & Clinic, Medical Spa, and Clinical Research Laboratory): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Cutera, Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., and El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH).

The minimally invasive devices segment accounted for one-third share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.

The skin tightening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

The hospital & clinic segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.

Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities from 2017 to 2025.

