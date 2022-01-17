Frenectomy Washington DC Updated by North/Michigan Park Pediatric Dentist

Children's Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics - Washington DC (+1 202-410-0088) updated its laser frenectomy (laser tongue and lip release treatments) for patients from North/Michigan Park and other areas in/near Washington DC

The updated service from Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics – Washington DC includes laser frenectomy (laser tongue and lip release treatments). This practice is conveniently located at 2013 Bunker Hill Rd NE, Washington, DC 20018 and welcomes frenectomy patients from North/Michigan Park, Capitol Hill, Brentwood, Brookland, Eckington, Woodridge, Bethesda MD and other areas in/around Washington DC.

A laser infant frenectomy is the laser ablation of the labial or lingual frenum for infants with a laser. The procedure for infants is the same as it for adults. Infants that have problems nursing may have ankyloglossia (tongue-tie) and be a candidate for a laser frenectomy.

Some reasons for this treatment include baby’s inability to properly latch on to the mother’s breast, failure to thrive (poor weight gain), Improper tongue mobility, colic, reflux, painful nursing, speech development difficulties and more.

Dr Jonelle Anamelechi heads this team and adds that tongue tie “might not end up causing any serious problems for your child. However, there are some cases where tongue tie can cause issues that affect your child’s quality of life. Untreated, it can cause long term oral health issues, speech trouble and make eating some foods difficult”.

Dr Anamelechi is a published author with years of specialized experience and training in laser dentistry for children. She completed the specialized Pediatric Dental Residency Program at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

A patient recently said on Google “We have been with Dr. Anamelechi since our daughter was 2 months old and had her tongue tie lasered. It would be an understatement to say her practice is simply amazing!! T. We love each and every experience and are a loyal CCPD Family of 2 years! Truly, a one of a kind experience from front desk, hygienists, atmosphere, prizes (LOL my girl always loves her balloons), location/convenience (we have been to both), and beyond! Thank you all for providing my daughter an excellent dental home!”

For more information please visit https://www.mychildrenschoicedental.com/

Name: Dr Jonelle Grant Anamelechi Organization: Children's Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics- Washington, DC Address: 2013 Bunker Hill Rd NE, Washington, DC 20018, United States Phone: +1-202-410-0088