Spine Bone Stimulators Market is expected to surge past valuation of $724 million by 2026

The emergence of non-invasive bone stimulators, like pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) stimulators, has increased the demand of spine bone stimulators.

Spine Bone Stimulators Market by Product (Non-Invasive and Invasive Spinal Bone Stimulators) and Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Spine Bone Stimulators Market by Product (Non-Invasive and Invasive Spinal Bone Stimulators) and Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Spine bone stimulators and spinal instrumentation (plates, rods, and screws) and bone grafts are used during a spinal fusion surgery to enhance the bones healing process. These stimulators send low-level electrical signals to the fusion site, in turn activating the body's natural bone healing process, which gets impaired in at-risk patients, preventing delayed unions or non-union of the spine fractures.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Spine Bone Stimulators Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Key findings of Spine Bone Stimulators Market:

•Non-invasive spine bone stimulators segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

•Pulsed electromagnetic field device occupied more than three-fifths of the global non-invasive spine bone stimulators market in 2015.

•North America dominated and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global market in 2015.

•France and Germany collectively accounted for almost one-third of the European spine bone stimulators market in 2015.

•Japan was the major shareholder in Asia-Pacific spine bone stimulators market in 2015, accounting for almost one-third share.

North America accounted for the major share of revenue in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 4.5%. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increase in expenditure in emerging markets (such as India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs in these countries have supplemented the market growth.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Aetna, Inc., Bioventus LLC, DJO Global, Inc., elizur Corporation, IGEA S.p.A., Medtronic plc, Orchid Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Ossatec Benelux B.V., Smith & Nephew plc, Verve Consulting Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

