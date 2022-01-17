Low dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market size is projected to total US$ 120.3 Mn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Low dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market are slated to top US$ 75.3 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 8.1% CAGR , the market size is projected to total US$ 120.3 Mn by 2029.



Attribute Details Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 75.3 Mn Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) ~8.1% Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market Projected Size in 2029 US$ 120.3 Mn

Application of low dosage inhibitors will be particularly high in the offshore terrain segment, according to FMI’s analysis. Estimated to achieve a massive incremental opportunity through 2029, more than 90% of overall consumption of low dosage hydrate inhibitors is expected to be registered by offshore terrain.

Anti-agglomerate Inhibitors Hold Potential to Rise above Kinetic Hydrate Inhibitors

A majority of leading manufacturers have been accelerating the shift from the conventional thermodynamic inhibitors to low dosage hydrate inhibitors in an effort to achieve significant savings in terms of maintenance costs. Increasing acceptance of low dosage hydrate inhibitors will be further strengthened by cost benefit related to flow assurance and flow maintenance, storage, logistics, and pumping among others.

In addition, the BOD (biological oxygen demand) and COD (chemical oxygen demand) associated with low dosage hydrate inhibitors is significantly lesser than that with thermodynamic inhibitors. According to FMI’s study, superior sustainability quotient will continue to place low dosage hydrate inhibitors superior to thermodynamic inhibitors. In line with the increasing quest of sustainability, anti-agglomerate type of low dosage hydrate inhibitors, which are more degradable than kinetic hydrate inhibitors, will remain the most preferred compound in the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market.

China to Remain Dominant Producer & Consumer of Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors

China is expected to lead the overall low dosage hydrate inhibitors’ consumption, retaining the title of the largest producer and consumer of low dosage hydrate inhibitors, globally. North America accounted for more than 16% of the total revenues attained by global low dosage hydrate inhibitors in 2018. The report envisages that North America will remain among the most important markets for low dosage hydrate inhibitors throughout the period of study. Furthermore, this growth is primarily attributed to the region’s primacy in offshore gas production activities.

Although the report reaffirms supremacy of China and North America in the low dosage hydrate inhibitors landscape, the flourishing manufacturing scene in fast-developing regional pockets such as East Asia, MEA, and Latin America prompt at the speeding revenue growth of low dosage hydrate inhibitors.

Consistently growing demand for low dosage hydrate inhibitors from emerging markets such as India and ASEAN countries is expected to create ample opportunities for the manufacturers of low dosage hydrate inhibitors in coming years. New offshore natural gas exploration projects are further expected to boost the consumption levels of low dosage hydrate inhibitors in MEA, through 2028.

Vendor Insights: Global Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market

The report has covered detailed strategic profiles of some of the top companies operating in the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market, such as BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, Arkema Group, Baker Hughes Incorporated (BGHE), Clariant AG, Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Force Chem Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., and Gas Hydrate LLC, among others.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Terrain Type, and Region Key Companies Profiled BASF SE

Schlumberger

Ashland

Arkema Group

ERO CHEM LLC

Halliburton

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Clariant Chemicals

Ecolab

GasHydrate LLC

