Patient Monitoring Systems Market in U.S New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $22.58 Billion by 2028

Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Demand for U.S. patient monitoring is on the rise, owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component (Device, Service, and Connectivity Technology): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. As per the report, the U.S. patient monitoring system industry was pegged at $12.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $22.52 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in the geriatric populations, and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices have boosted the growth of the U.S. patient monitoring systems market. However, reimbursement issues, government regulations, limited awareness, and high cost hamper the market. On the contrary, technological advancements would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The device segment held the largest share

By service, the device segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the U.S. patient monitoring systems market, due to high demand for patient monitoring devices and surge in geriatric population. However, the connectivity technology segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast, owing to increase in demand for connected patient monitoring systems.

By device type, the remote patient monitoring devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, due to ease of use and various technological advancements it offers. However, the cardiac monitoring devices segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the segment, owing to high prevalence of cardiac disorders and high demand for cardiac monitoring devices.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & CO. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare), and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

