Prime IV The District Announces CoQ10 Injections for Improved Heart Health

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in America. That means that one in every four deaths is caused by some sort of heart condition. When these are the odds, it is important to know what the preventative measures are to protect oneself.

Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls. Scientists point out that this is dangerous and, in many cases, life threatening. There are a variety of risk factors for atherosclerosis including, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and a diet high in saturated fats.

Studies have shown that supplementation of 10 healthy men and women with 200 mg/day of coenzyme Q10 for 10 weeks resulted in significant decreases in monocyte expression of integrins, suggesting another potential mechanism for the inhibition of atherosclerosis by coenzyme Q10. (See below for referenced studies.)

These same studies suggest the potential use of coenzyme Q10 supplements alone or in combination with other drug therapies and nutritional supplements to help prevent cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure. However, clinical effects are not immediate and may take up to eight weeks.

Along with an assortment of IV therapy drips, Prime IV has now added CoQ10 to its injection’s menu. CoQ10 is an antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress on your heart, may improve athletic performance, reduces the frequency of migraine headaches, and much more! Coenzyme Q10 is one of the most significant lipid antioxidants, which prevents the generation of free radicals and modifications of proteins, lipids, and DNA.

“While oral supplements can take months to increase these vital levels, the benefits of injections are clear with nearly one hundred percent absorption quickly,” said Alex Cannon, owner of Prime IV The District. “Our CoQ10 injections are both quick and lasting.”

Levels of CoQ10 in the body decrease as you age, so it is important that one proactively stays on top of their health.

