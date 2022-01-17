Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Estate Planning Benefits Video Recently Launched.

Dedicated attorneys at Haugen Moeckel & Bossart are enlightening people about Estate Planning in their brand new video, "Estate Planning - What is the State of Affairs?" More information to be found below.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart have gone above and beyond by publishing a new video entitled, “Estate Planning – What is the State of Affairs?” which sheds light on some of the practice areas at the firm, more specifically, Estate Planning and its relevance. People interested in taking care of their assets and their beloved ones and other interested individuals can view the full video at HaugenMoeckel&Bossart/EstatePlanningVideo.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart’s video offers a thorough account of what Estate Planning is and some of the benefits this legal practice provides. Including transferring assets into trusts for tax purposes and reducing the need for formal probate, among others. This information should be of particular interest to people who are serious about the future of their beloved ones. Furthermore, according to the video, experienced attorneys will advise the client on the appropriate course of action for the client’s particular set of circumstances and situations to establish the proper Estate Planning.

One of the most important pieces of information the video tries to convey and communicate is the attorney’s role when discussing Estate Planning. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

‘The attorney in the Estate Planning process will meet with the client, review assets and encumbrances, and advise as to what will appropriately meet the client’s needs. In addition, the experienced attorney will prepare all documents needed by the client, help execute those documents, and ensure any copies that require property transfers are completed according to state laws’

In discussing the video’s creation, Stacey Tjon Bossart, Stacey has been a member of the firm since July 1, 2012, said:

“The Estate Planning attorneys at Haugen Moeckel & Bossart are dedicated to ensuring that people’s Will and other Estate Planning documents are drafted correctly and are legally enforceable. Moreover, they will discuss people’s needs and estate planning objectives to recommend the Will or Trust best suited for each situation..”

