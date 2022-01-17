Inline Group’s ‘Investing in the Future Bursary’ Commits $50,000 to Indigenous Students In Civil Engineering Programs

Engineering and Construction Services Firm Inline Group Inc. Commits $50,000 in Post-Secondary Bursaries for Indigenous Students In Civil Engineering Programs

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inline Group Inc. announces its “Inline Group’s Investing in the Future Bursary,” a $50,000 commitment for indigenous youth studying in Civil Engineering post-secondary programs. One bursary of $5,000 a year will be paid over ten years to ten different students in total who are attending Canadian post-secondary institutions and demonstrate financial need. Inline Group is a geotechnical engineering, materials testing, and surveying firm headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with operations Canada-wide.

“We are proud to be investing in the futures of indigenous youth,” says Inline’s Co-Founder and President, Adam Temple. “As part of our commitment to reconciliation, we are devoted to providing indigenous peoples with the opportunity to work in the civil engineering industry. This bursary program is a testament to this commitment.”

Inline is committed to indigenous communities and their members, providing benefits through a range of programs. These include Canada-wide Joint Venture Partnerships with First Nations in proximity to projects, CCAB PAR program commitment, and other initiatives.

The Charity partner executing the bursary program is Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people. Its Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships, and Awards program opens doors through education for Indigenous students; since 2004, Indspire has provided over $153 million in financial support through more than 49,000 bursaries, scholarships and awards to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students. Through a wide array of partnerships with various stakeholders, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, Indspire effectively supports the success of Indigenous students.

“The creation of this new bursary represents a significant new opportunity for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis learners across the country,” says Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Inline Group to facilitate the success of Indigenous post-secondary students who wish to pursue their dreams in the civil engineering field.”

To learn more about Inline Group, visit: www.InlineGroupInc.ca.

About Inline Group: Inline Group is a geotechnical engineering, materials testing and survey firm with offices, team members, projects, and Indigenous partnerships across Canada. Since 2012, Inline has provided industrial and infrastructure clients with a value proposition that encompasses the best of both worlds–the competitiveness and flexibility of a smaller firm, but the processes, expertise, and services of a larger firm, derived from years of executing on Western Canada’s largest projects.

For information about Inline Group, the bursary program, or other indigenous and community investment initiatives, email:

Adam Temple | President - adam@inlinegroupinc.ca

About Indspire: Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

For more information about Indspire, its Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships, and Awards program, or its other programs & initiatives, email:

Brandon Meawasige | Director, Communications & Marketing - bmeawasige@indspire.ca