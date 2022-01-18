Oasis Smart SIM signs collaboration agreement with LoginID®, to integrate FIDO biometric solutions to eSIM provisioning

The integration will help simplify user experience for eSIMs and reduce onboarding friction, providing industry leading security.

PARIS AND TORONTO, FRANCE & CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Smart SIM, an industry leader in remote eSIM activation technology and a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, today announces an agreement with LoginID, targeting the integration of FIDO-certified passwordless authentication and digital identity verification capabilities into its Digital Connect eSIM provisioning platform. LoginID will work with the Oasis team to explore how integrating FIDO2 into the Consumer eSIM solution can create an enhanced mobile account activation experience for mobile phone users, ensuring identity upon activation and for the life of the customer account. With eSIM, customers are able to easily and securely transfer eSIM to a new device without the need for an in-person visit to the operator’s retail outlet.

“We are excited about how this can streamline the eSIM provisioning process for customers”, said Olivier Leroux, CEO, Oasis Smart SIM. “Customers will only need to set up their account one time, and in the future they will be able to migrate to new devices without a need to re-provision or register. By simplifying the user's activation experience, FIDO has the potential to become a differentiator for businesses using our Digital Connect eSIM management platform.”

GSMA, the global industry group representing mobile operators, forecasts 2.4 billion devices to be supported by eSIM provisioning by 2025 (source: GSMA.com). With this estimated exponential growth, it becomes highly important to ensure eSIM and account creation are protected and not susceptible to fraud and account attacks. In addition to the convenience for customers, FIDO2 activation also helps combat fraud linked to mobile identity and subscription, which has been estimated to be close to $12B USD annually by the GSMA (Source: GSMA.com).

“Mobile account and subscription fraud have long been targets for hackers,” said Jim Brown, CRO and Co-Founder, LoginID. “Integrating LoginIDs FIDO strong authentication and identity will help mitigate attacks and also provide customers a frictionless experience for shifting their account from old to new mobile devices.”

“Given the exponential growth of eSIM users in the coming years, accelerating the development of E-KYC and online authentication is crucial for the eSIM market to reach its full potential. Combining Login ID’s unique solution to the eSIM platform will help operators enroll users in a faster, more secure and frictionless manner.” said Thierry Siminger, Head, Telecom Business Unit, GM MEA at LoginID..



Oasis Smart SIM, experiencing a steep growth since 2019, is well positioned to help mobile operators grow and retain customers. It is ranked by Counterpoint Research as one of the top 10 eSIM GSMA-Certified technology providers in the world.

About Oasis Smart SIM Europe

Established in 2011, Oasis Smart SIM is a France and Singapore-based company facilitating Telcos, Service Providers and OEMs’ adoption of eSIM by providing a range of GSMA-certified eSIM infrastructures, platforms and services designed to simplify access to eSIM technology. Founded by veterans of the SIM industry with the vision to drive global adoption of eSIMs, Oasis Smart SIM is now a member of the GSMA and TCA (Trusted Connectivity Alliance), ranked by Counterpoint Research as one of the top 10 GSMA-Certified eSIM technology providers in the world. Oasis Smart SIM is a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, a digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy.

About LoginID

LoginID is a San Mateo/Toronto based company focused on bridging the gap around authenticating users and securing their information. This is facilitated through its FIDO2 and UAF certified strong customer authentication, privacy and tokenization platform. The team is funded by strategic investors such as Visa, and is composed of seasoned executives with decades of experience, across global brands, helping commercialize products around security, cryptography, payments and mobile. For further information contact: sales@loginid.io.

