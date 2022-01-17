Global Demand for Instant Noodles Market Size Poised to Reflect 6.8% CAGR by 2028 to Reach USD 74.85 Billion: Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Research Study] According to a Facts and Factors market research study, the demand analysis of Global Instant Noodles Market size & share revenue was valued at USD 46.75 Billion in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD 74.85 Billion by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of about 6.8% during the forecast period (2021 to 2028). Nissin Food Holdings, Nestle S.A., ITC Limited, Capital Food Pvt Ltd., Ajinomoto Co, Inc., Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company, Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbh, Aico Food Ltd., Samyang Corporation, Unilever PLC, Nongshim Co Ltd., Hebei Hualong Food Group and Master Kong, and others are among the prominent market players listed in the report, along with their sales, revenues, and strategies.

Instant Noodles Market By Type (Chicken, Vegetables, Sea Food, & Others), By Modality (Fried & Non-Fried), By Ingredient (Oats, Rice, Wheat, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

“Recent research shows that the demand for global Instant Noodles Market size & share was valued about USD 46.75 Billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach approximately USD 74.85 Billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.”

The recent COVID-19 epidemic and economic downturn have altered the entire market statistics of many sectors around the world. The Instant Noodles Market is no exception to this rule. Governments around the world took drastic steps, such as lockdowns, border closures, and the implementation of tight social distancing protocols, in an attempt to halt the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. These moves had a significant impact on the global economy, causing numerous industries to suffer. When evaluating the current and prospective market sizes and growth trends of the market for all regions and countries, the impact of COVID-19 on market demand is taken into account.

Instant Noodles market research report is a professional and in-depth investigation that focuses on market share, leading segments, primary and secondary drivers, production, and geographical analysis of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

Instant Noodles Market Coverage & Overview:

It was in the 1950s when instant noodles were first made in Japan, and today they are produced in more than 90 nations around the world. It has established itself as one of the worldwide renowned food products that are consumed in a number of developing as well as developed countries throughout the world. Its increasing popularity among customers can be attributed to a number of factors, including its convenience, flavor, nutritional value, and reasonable price range.

It is also known as instant ramen. Instant noodles or instant ramen are a type of noodles that are often sold pre-cooked in a dried block style with the addition of a preservative/flavoring powder or oil for seasoning. For conventional instant noodles, the flavoring is usually provided in a separate packet; however, in the case of cup noodles, the seasoning has already been included in the batch. Some instant noodles are packaged in a vacuum-sealed structure, while others can be baked in the oven, and yet others can be consumed directly from the container by simply adding hot water. Wheat flour, palm oil, and salt are the primary ingredients used in the production of instant noodles, with salt, monosodium glutamate, seasoning, and salt being other typical ingredients used in the process.

Major Market Players

Nissin Food Holdings

Nestle S.A.

ITC Limited

Capital Food Pvt Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co Inc.

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbh

Aico Food Ltd.

Samyang Corporation, Unilever PLC

Nongshim Co Ltd.

Hebei Hualong Food Group and Master Kong

Global Instant Noodles Market: Dynamics

Convenient foods are becoming increasingly popular, which is driving up demand

As a result of the hectic work schedules of individuals, there is a growing need for ready-to-eat food products that are simple to prepare and consume without interfering with their daily activities. Consequently, customers have embraced convenient food products, which provide a variety of advantages such as fast appetizers, longer shelf life, and more accessibility in the worldwide economy. Among consumers, these noodles are among the most popular snacks. They are gaining significant momentum across the global market, which will aid in growth over the projection period.

Recent Industry Developments:

Nestlé scientists, working in collaboration with internationally renowned experts from leading institutions such as Tufts University in Boston, United States, Nutrition Research Australia, and the National University of Singapore, established and authorized a rare nutritional concept for carbohydrate quality in December 2021. According to the company Called GRAINSMART balance, the concept is comprised of a set ratio between carbohydrates, fibers, and sugars that aims to reduce the number of free sugars while increasing the number of fibers. This, in turn, helps the shift toward healthier products and more balanced diets.

Nestlé Lanka launched its flagship kiosk, dubbed 'Café Goodness,' on December 11, 2021, with the help of Nestlé Professional, the company's out-of-home food and beverage solutions provider, on the island of Sri Lanka. 'Café Goodness,' which is conveniently located on the grounds of the Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, is a one-stop-shop for people looking for quick and pleasant food and beverage alternatives manufactured from Nestlé products. Over the course of 115 years, Nestlé has become an indispensable part of Sri Lankans' daily lives.

It has recently been decided that Nissin Food Co. will produce a product line with increased nutritional benefits while simultaneously decreasing the number of calories consumed in order to appeal to a broader variety of consumers who are looking to strengthen their immune systems.

Global Instant Noodles Market: Report Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 46.75 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 74.85 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Nissin Food Holdings, Nestle S.A., ITC Limited, Capital Food Pvt Ltd., Ajinomoto Co, Inc., Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company, Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbh, Aico Food Ltd., Samyang Corporation, Unilever PLC, Nongshim Co Ltd., and Hebei Hualong Food Group and Master Kong Key Segment By Type, By Modality, By Ingredient, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Instant Noodles Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Instant Noodles market is segmented on the basis of Type, Modality, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and regions.

The chicken segment is expected to dominate the market in the next years

Market segments include chicken, vegetable, seafood, and other products. The use of chicken in noodles manufacturing has a favorable impact on the market because of its taste offers and affordability aspect; therefore, the use of chicken in noodles manufacturing has a positive impact. Chicken products have seen a remarkable increase in demand over the last 30 years, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). In addition to the exquisite taste, customers are increasingly focusing on effective health management, and chicken instant noodles are proven to be more ideal meal selections due to their high protein, carbohydrate, and other nutritional content.

Supermarket/hypermarket is expected to witness the largest market share because of the rising number and increased investments

As a function of distribution channels, the global instant noodles market can be divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores/gas stations, internet retail, and others. Because of the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as increased investment, the supermarket/hypermarkets category is predicted to have the biggest market share during the projection period. Furthermore, elements such as dedicated shelves and instructive boards will help to further enhance the market share throughout the course of the projection period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share from 2021 to 2028

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to global revenue contribution. Factors pertaining to the dominant position of the market can be credited to rising disposable incomes and densely populous countries to name a few.

Browse the full “Instant Noodles Market By Type (Chicken, Vegetables, Sea Food, & Others), By Modality (Fried & Non-Fried), By Ingredient (Oats, Rice, Wheat, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 - 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/instant-noodles-market

The global instant noodles market is segmented into:

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to an analysis shared by our research team, the instant noodles market is projected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

from 2021 to 2028. As per primary research, it was stated that the instant noodles market was valued at around USD 46.75 Billion in 2020 and will reach a revenue of approximately USD 74.85 Billion by 2028 .

and will reach a revenue of approximately . On the basis of type segment, the chicken segment is expected to occupy the largest market share from 2021to 2028.

is expected to occupy the largest market share from 2021to 2028. On the basis of the distribution channels segment, the supermarket/hypermarkets segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast.

is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast. Based on Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

