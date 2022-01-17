5G Applications and Services Market Size to Grow by USD 539.23 Bn Globally, by 2030 | CAGR of 34.85 % | Fatpos Global

5G Applications and Services to surpass USD 539.23 billion by 2030 from USD 163.63 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 34.85 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global 5G Applications and Services Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 539.23 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 34.85% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, in the efforts to maintain intense competition environments, many vertical industries are concentrating more aggressively on technological changes to improve ultimate productivity and operational efficiency. 5G wireless technology has the potential to support notable vertical transformations by reducing overall cost and increasing profitability. Further emphasis will continue on enhancing energy monitoring and management as well as better access to the network for energy production and distribution over the projected timeframe.

“Transport and Logistics is another vertical sector that could provide the 5G services industry with future opportunities. The concept of vehicle-to-all communication (V2X) has, for example, laid the foundation for autonomous driving and connected vehicles. 5G services would have a critical role to play in delivering smooth communications between vehicle and infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle to vehicle (V2V), to lessen the risk of road accidents. In the projected timeframe, increasing emphasis will be placed on maintaining a safe and improved driving experience for connected vehicles.” said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global 5G Applications and Services: Key Players

Airtel India

Vodafone Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

China Mobile Limited

Nokia

Deutsche Telekom AG

SAMSUNG

Intel Corporation

AT & T Intellectual Property

Cisco

KT Corp.

Verizon Wireless

Other Prominent Players

5G or fifth generation is the term used to describe mobile network next-gen and is more advanced than LTE mobile network. Furthermore, it will help increase the speed of the wireless network by starting up this new technology. The International Telecommunications Union evidently identified that the 5G network speed is projected to reach a downloading rate of 20GB/second and unloading of 10GB/second. In addition, 5G offers new features such as network slicing which helps operators build many virtual networks in a single 5G network.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global 5G Applications and Services market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by End-user into Broadband Services, Connected Vehicles, Smart Buildings, Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, and Connected Healthcare, by Communication into FWA, eMBB, MMTC, and URLLC. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

5G Applications and Services Segments:

By Communication Type

• FWA

• eMBB

• MMTC

• URLLC

By End-user

• Broadband Services

• Connected Vehicle

• Smart Buildings

• Smart Cities

• Connected Factories

• Smart Utilities

• Connected Healthcare

