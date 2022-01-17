More about GBI Conducts Death Investigation in Evans County, GA

Submit Release
GBI Conducts Death Investigation in Evans County, GA

Claxton, GA (January 16, 2021) - The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Saturday, January 15, 2022. At about 10:30 p.m., the Evans County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to assist with the incident that occurred at a house party at 2790 Caddie Green Road, Claxton, GA. When law enforcement arrived, they found that Eric Brown, Jr., age 15, of Glennville, GA, had been shot and died at the scene. Brown was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. 

The preliminary information is that there were numerous fights at the party. At some point, shots were fired and partygoers left the area. No arrests have been made at this time. 

This investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.  Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

