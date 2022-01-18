Palisades Therapeutics Drug Platform Demonstrates Reduction in Neuroinflammation Across Three Species
FDA IND assigned for Neurodegeneration to Palisades Therapeutics
the antibody approach doesn't work, they target aggregated proteins far too late in the disease process. The PT platform is targeting inflammation and works much earlier in the disease process”CLIFFSIDE PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reduction in neuroinflammation demonstrated in three species –mice, rats and hamsters- all consistent results. The PT drug platform effectively inhibit neuroinflammation in multiple cellular and animal models of inflammatory brain injury. The efficacy of the PT drug platform across different species and in different models underscores the pharmacodynamic potency in preventing neuroinflammation that is likely to be effective in humans in a range of diseases.
— Professor Ronald Tjalkens (CSU)
Findings, #1 – general neuroinflammation
(Colorado State University):
- PT platform suppresses neuroinflammation in primary brain glial cells
- PT platform decreases expression of the inflammatory cytokines IL-6 and IL-1β in primary astrocytes
- RNA silencing of GR expression abrogates the anti-inflammatory activity of PT platform in primary astrocytes
CONCLUSION: The PT platform directly prevents activation of inflammatory signaling pathways in microglia and astrocytes in response to a number of different activators of innate immunity.
Findings, #2 – SARS-CoV-2 neuroinflammation
(Colorado State University):
- PT platform decreases astrogliosis in the hippocampus following SARS-CoV-2 infection
- PT platform decreases microgliosis in multiple regions of the hippocampus following SARS-CoV-2 infection
CONCLUSION: The orally administered PT platform reduces neuroinflammation in the brains of Syrian hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Findings, #3 – Neuroinflammation in opiate use
(University of Kentucky):
- Anti-neuroinflammatory effects of PT platform in the rat model of fentanyl addiction
- PT platform reduces microgliosis in fentanyl-treated rats
- PT platform reduces astrogliosis in fentanyl-treated rats
CONCLUSION: The PT platform effectively reduces activation of microglia and astrocytes in multiple brain regions in rats exposed to fentanyl. Michael Bardo, PhD (UKY) believes, “We need new approaches to treating the neuroinflammatory sequelae associated with drug abuse. The PT platform opens a new treatment avenue”.
Neuroinflammation is a central feature of neurodegenerative disease that drives neuronal injury. Currently there are no available drugs that treat or reduce chronic neuroinflammation of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, COVID-19, or opiate addiction. Professor Ronald Tjalkens (CSU) believes that "the antibody approach doesn't work, they target aggregated proteins far too late in the disease process. The PT orally administered platform is targeting inflammation and works much earlier in the disease process."
PT is expanding the neuroscience portfolio of clinical stage and early stage therapeutics. We collaborate with academia and industry through cutting-edge research and partnerships to advance the scientific understanding of neurological conditions, which have historically been among the hardest disorders to study, diagnose and treat.
Palisades Therapeutics invites industry leaders in the field of neuroscience such as Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY); Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company (JNJ); and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV); to review our data.
Randi Altschul
Pop Test Oncology/Palisades Therapeutics
+1 201-943-3770
randi@palisadestherapeutics.com
