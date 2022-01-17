Submit Release
Governor Ducey Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

“​​Arizona is proud today to honor one of our nation’s great leaders and his timeless contributions to equality, justice and civil rights.

"Just weeks before the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Phoenix and addressed a crowd of about 8,000 people at Arizona State University. He spoke about ‘the wind of change’ blowing across the country and ‘the challenges that we face in this new age.’

"Dr. King’s eternal and enduring optimism was on full display that evening, as he told his listeners about the hard work that lay ahead. He urged them to ‘recognize the doors of opportunity opening now that were not open to our mothers and fathers,’ and said ‘the great challenge is to be ready to enter those doors.’

"Today, after the past two years, when Arizonans and all Americans faced unprecedented challenges, we affirm our commitment to not only the ideals for which Dr. King fought, but to the hopeful and confident spirit he brought to that worthy fight.”

