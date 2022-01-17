Zirconium Target Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 5,370.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 1.9%, Market Trends –Rise in use of solar power.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Zirconium Target Market is forecast to reach USD 6,286.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The amalgamation of various factors has resulted in boosting the market growth of zirconium targets. One of the essential elements that have played an integral role in market expansion of the industry is qualities like high capacity of absorbing thermal shock and resistant to corrosion being associated with zirconium targets. The specified conditions are essential for any targets. The ability of zirconium targets to cater to these traits have played a significant role in the market growth of this industry.

Key participants include Advanced Engineering Materials, SAM, Nexteck, CXMET, Haohai Sputtering Targets, Boxin Metal Materials, Fine Metals, ZNXC, Lesker, Firmetal.

In addition to the specified trait, there are some other advantages associated with zirconium targets that have resulted in its increased preference over other targets, which in turn has resulted in contributing to its market growth. One of such mentionable features of zirconium targets is its diversity of application of diverse substrates of metal like aluminum, galvanized and steel. Such a variety of use is not observed in its other significant alternatives like iron phosphate formulations. As a result of such diversity of application, it is highly preferred over other options contributing to its market growth.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific leads the market. Factors like developments in the automobile industry, the realization of the potential of solar energy as a source of energy and the application of zirconium targets in solar cells in this region have contributed to its market dominance.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The weight of zirconium targets are very low- 5-25 mg/ft2 as compared to its alternatives that are usually very heavy. Such traits of zirconium targets makes it a practical option for use that results in its increased preference, and in turn, have a positive impact on market growth.

The zirconium targets market held a market share of USD 5,370.3 Million in the year 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 1.9% during the forecast period.

In regards to raw materials required for zirconium targets, zirconium occupies the largest market share. It generated the highest revenue of USD 4.8 Million in 2020 with a growth rate of 2.3% during the forecast period. Traits like corrosion resistant, adaptability to the immediate environment are associated with zirconium that is essential to be met by any metal targets. The association of the mentioned traits has resulted in its market dominance.

In context to coating methods used for the production of zirconium targets, thermal evaporation occupies the largest market share. In the year 2020, it generated the highest revenue of USD 2.85 Million. Its long association with the sector have contributed to its market share.

However, recent developments in sputtering methods have resulted in advancements in this method, like magnetron sputtering coating that is forecasted to have a positive impact on the market growth of this segment. The positive effect on its market growth is forecasted to yield it the highest growth rate of 2.5% during the forecast period.

In regards to the application that the highest growth rate is expected to be observed by the solar energy segment that is forecasted to witness a growth rate of 2.8% during the forecast period. The rise in awareness about the need to conserve non-renewable source of energy and the realization of solar energy as a renewable source of energy will contribute to its growth rate.

In context to region, Asia Pacific is the dominating segment that generated the highest revenue of USD 1.6 Million with a growth rate of 2.6% during the forecast period. Factors like development in the automobile industry, enhancements in nuclear power stations, and rise in use of solar power have contributed to the market dominance of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Zirconium Target Market based on Raw materials, Coating method, Application area, and region:

Raw materials Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Zirconium

Hydrogen fluoride

Iron

Chromium

Others

Coating method Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Thermal Evaporation

Sputtering

Application area Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Solar Energy

Electronics & Semiconductors

Display industry

Automobile industry

Others

Nuclear industry

Telecommunication industry

Industrial installation

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

The objectives of the Zirconium Target market study are:

– Zirconium Target Overview Market Status and Future Forecast 2020 to 2028

– Zirconium Target report discussed product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, R&D projects are mentioned

– Zirconium Target Market Details on Opportunities and Challenges, Restrictions and Risks, Market Drivers, Challenges.

– General competitive scenario, including the main market players, their growth targets, expansions, deals.

– Detailed Description of Zirconium Target Market Manufacturers, Sales, Revenue, Market Share, and Recent Developments for Key Players.

– To analyze and research the Zirconium Target market by regions, type, companies, and applications.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Zirconium Target Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Zirconium Target Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Development in coating techniques

4.2.2.2. Advancements in the automotive and solar energy industry

