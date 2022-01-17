$336 Billion Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market- Global Outlook & Forecasts 2020-2030 - Fatpos Global

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient to surpass USD 336 billion by 2030 from USD 188 billion in 2020 at a CAGR 6.23% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 336 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.23% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in technology for API manufacturing, increasing adoption of generic medicine, growing focus on personalizing medicine, and increasing investments in the pharmaceutical sector. In addition, favorable government policies for API production, coupled with changes in geopolitical situations, are bolstering the market growth.

“Chronic diseases such as diabetes, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, hepatitis, arthritis, and cancer have risen dramatically over the last few decades. This is due to the rise in the global geriatric population, shifting habits, and dietary shifts as a result of rapid urbanization. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 463 million people were diagnosed with diabetes worldwide in 2019. Furthermore, by 2030, the number of new cancer cases is projected to increase to 23.6 million a year. Aside from cancer, a variety of other diseases are becoming more common”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Key Players

• Cipla

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• BASF SE

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Albemarle Corporation

• Abbvie Inc.

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Viatris Inc

• Other Prominent Players

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are chemicals that are used in the production of pharmaceuticals. The APIs are present biologically in the drug and are responsible for the effects it causes. Any medicine is made up of two parts: the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the excipient. The excipient is the drug's inactive ingredient that serves as a carrier for the API. For e.g., paracetamol is the API and the binding agent (such as starch) is the excipient in a paracetamol tablet. APIs are used to root pharmacological activity or other direct effects for diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by type into Innovative and Generic. By Type of Synthesis market is segmented into Synthetic and Biotech. By Application, the market is segmented into Communicable Diseases, Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Pain Management, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, and Other. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Segments:

By Type

• Innovative APIs

• Generic APIS

By Type of Synthesis

• Synthetic

• Biotech

By Application

• Communicable Diseases

• Oncology

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Pain management

• Respiratory Diseases

• Others

