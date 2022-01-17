Food Waste Management Market to Hit USD 83.23 billion by 2030 to Grow Steady at 5.9% CAGR – Analysis by Fatpos Global

Global Food waste management Market to surpass USD 83.23 billion by 2030 from USD 38.59 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled "Food Waste Management Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" which is anticipated to reach USD 83.23 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2030.

“Over the projected period, the demand is expected to be driven by the rapidly rising foodservice industry. In fast service restaurants and other hotel chains, food wastage is relatively high. Furthermore, food waste has risen in the food supply chain over the last decade, resulting in the installation of many systems that include aerobic and anaerobic digestion processes for food waste recycling. Food waste has been observed to be large in developing and underdeveloped countries. To address this issue, governments in various countries are enacting strict rules and regulations in order to reduce food waste. Food waste management companies are primarily focused on the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region in order to raise customer awareness about food waste and management”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Food Waste Management Market: Key Players

• Covanta Ltd.

• Stericycle, Inc.

• Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.

• Waste Connections, Inc.

• Veolia Environment

• Suez

• Waste Management, Inc.

• Republic Services, Inc.

• FCC Environment

Food waste management encompasses all of the practices and actions required to complete waste from start to finish. Food waste management encompasses the waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal, as well as oversight and control. Food processing waste, which includes waste from poultry, meat, and seafood processing, agricultural produce processing, dairy food processing waste, and waste from other forms of food processing, is one of the major reasons for the increasing growth of food waste management.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Food waste management Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Food waste management market is segmented by type into Cereals, Dairy products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Processed Food, and Others. Global Food waste management market is divided by source into Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Food Distributors & Suppliers, Food Service Providers and Municipalities & Households. Global Food waste management market is divided application into Animal Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, and Power Generation. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Food waste management Market Segments:

By Type

• Cereals

• Dairy products

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Meat

• Fish & Sea Food

• Processed Food

• Others

By Source

• Primary Food Producers

• Food Manufacturers

• Food Distributors & Suppliers

• Food Service Providers

• Municipalities & Households

By Application

• Animal Feed

• Fertilizers

• Biofuel

• Power Generation

