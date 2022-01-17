Dominick Prevete of Blue Sky Capital Advisors arranges $1,291,000 of financing for a Multifamily Property in Texas.

Dominick Prevete, President/Originator @ Blue Sky Capital Advisors Blue Sky Capital Advisors new closing alert

Blue Sky Capital Advisors and Dominick Prevete has arranged a $1,291,000 loan for the refinance of a multifamily investment property in Texas.

We are really fortunate to have a close working relationship with one of the country’s top Freddie Mac lenders offering streamlined processing on multifamily loans” — Dominick Prevete

HAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky Capital Advisors, a Nationwide commercial mortgage advisory firm, has announced that Dominick Prevete has arranged a $1,291,000 loan for the cash-out refinance of a multifamily investment property in Galveston County Texas. The borrower is a very active real estate investor based in Texas.

“This particular client has a substantial portfolio of properties and this property is definitely the cornerstone to that portfolio. So, that added a certain level of importance to this project. The client originally acquired this property with a bridge loan and invested his own capital to renovate and stabilize the property. The client relied upon us to recover his capital and replace the bridge loan debt with long term / low rate financing and we knew exactly what to do”, Prevete said.

Dominick worked closely with one of America’s top Freddie Mac delegated lenders/underwriters. “We are really fortunate to have a close working relationship with one of the country’s top Freddie Mac lenders offering streamlined processing on multifamily loans. It was actually a pleasure to work with so many professional partners and together we delivered a great long term solution for this client” Dominick continued.

About Blue Sky Capital Advisors: Blue Sky Capital Advisors is a commercial mortgage advisory firm that was founded by Dominick Prevete, who serves as the company's lead originator. Mr. Prevete has forged relationships with 100+ commercial banks nationwide and has affiliate agreements with dozens of institutional private lenders that provide capital to real estate investors. Blue Sky’s client base is diverse and consists of first time real estate investors, small business owners, commercial property owners and seasoned real estate investors.

Price Your Loan Here