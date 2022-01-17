Yoga Mat Market Likely To Touch New Heights By End Of Forecast Period 2021-2028

Yoga Mat Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Yoga Mat Market size is expected to reach USD 25.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing participation in physical training and sports activities, especially among millennial generation due to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and busy schedule, and higher prevalence of chronic diseases globally are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Yoga mats are usually made using Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) that does not break down in landfills and is difficult and expensive to recycle. This, along with, growing environmental concerns is positively impacting adoption of eco-friendly yoga mats around the world. Yoga mats are comfortable, foldable, easy to carry, and can be used anywhere. In addition, leading manufacturers are offering ultraviolet-resistant products with closed-cell construction to prevent germs from being absorbed into the mats.

Companies are introducing latest designs and innovative features to provide extra benefits. For instance, Yoga Design Lab introduced Infinity Mat, which is a novel type of yoga mat. It is best for all yoga and fitness exercises and contains the right amount of cushions. The product is made of biodegradable, natural wood rubber, providing comfort and professional-level performance. Such initiatives would help to create new opportunities for yoga mat producers in the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• PVC segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, owing to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability It also offers durability and flexibility, as well as is easy to wash, as compared to other materials. Due to its lightweight and friction resistance properties, many developing countries such as Argentina, India, Brazil, and Mexico are using PVC mats.

• Natural rubber segment is expected to expand at a faster revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Natural rubber yoga mat is eco-friendly, comfortable, and has a superior grip. This mat also has antimicrobial properties that help to keep it clean.

• E-commerce segment is expected to expand at a significant rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Revenue growth of this segment is attributed to high internet accessibility. E-commerce also offers a better price for a product and consumers can easily compare the price of different products which are available in multiple websites. Some other benefits include advancement in digital payment options, discounts or coupons, clear information about products, easy product replacement and refund, and availability of fast delivery options.

• Yoga and fitness segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of health and fitness centers. Instructors guide properly in these clubs for practicing yoga, especially for pregnant women, older adults, and people with various health conditions.

• North America accounted for significant revenue share in the yoga mat market in 2020. Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases has led to rising focus on health and fitness, as well as higher adoption of yoga and meditation. Expansion of the yoga industry is also contributing to the growth of this market. Various companies in the region are focusing on using recyclable and natural materials to produce yoga mats, owing to increasing sales of fitness equipment.

• Some major companies profiled in the market report are Adidas AG, EuProMed, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Lululemon Athletica, Manduka, LLC, Prana, Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global yoga mat market based on material type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

• Natural Rubber

• Cotton or Jute

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Yoga & Fitness Clubs

• Households

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

