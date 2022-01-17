Medtech Summit announces partnership with leading fintech company
Pioneering fintech company Rialto Markets will support this year's annual summit connecting high growth Medtech companies with potential investors
Both LSI and Rialto Markets share missions to provide private market Medtech start-ups the opportunity to raise capital, so it's a privilege to partner with them for this event"

— CEO Shari Noonan

Pioneering fintech company Rialto Markets will support this year's annual summit at Dana Point, California, from March 15th - 18th, 2022, connecting high growth Medtech companies with potential investors via Life Science Intelligence (LSI).
— CEO Shari Noonan
Pioneering fintech company Rialto Markets will support this year's annual summit at Dana Point, California, from March 15th - 18th, 2022, connecting high growth Medtech companies with potential investors via Life Science Intelligence (LSI).
LSI’s USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit provides highly innovative Medtech start-ups with the opportunity to present their medical devices such as robotics, artificial intelligence, mobile health, neurostimulation, neuromodulation and nanotechnology to venture capital funds, private equity funds, SPACs, and strategic investors so both parties can deal-make and collaborate.
Past event success stories include Cala Health, which developed a non-invasive prescription therapy for essential tremor, raised $77 million, while miniaturized surgical robot for colon resection developers Virtual Incision raised $46m in its series C capital raise close in November 2021.
The 2022 US event will be held at Monarch Beach Resort at Dana Point, LSI's most prominent venue yet to accommodate growing attendance demands.
The summit has also formed this new high-profile partnership with fintech and innovative broker-dealer company Rialto Markets, which help support exciting private market companies in sectors such as Medtech to raise capital via exempt primary offerings and the opportunity for its investors to trade their shares on the FINRA and SEC regulated ATS (Alternative Trading System) secondary trading platform for private company shares.
On the partnership, Rialto Markets CEO and Co-Founder Shari Noonan said: "Both LSI and Rialto Markets share missions to provide private market Medtech start-ups the opportunity to raise capital, so it's a privilege to partner with them for this event."
"It's great to have Rialto Markets as partners for our 2022 US summit," said LSI president and CEO Scott Pantel. "How Rialto Markets is aiming to transform the private securities market is fascinating and ties in with what LSI aims to achieve with each Emerging MedTech event."
Noonan said: “We have seen some really successful crowdfunding capital raises using a combination of Regulation CF, Regulation A+ with companies able to develop their growth plan but still stay private.
"Many start-ups, including those within Medtech, struggle to make the jump needed from early investment to raising larger amounts of capital.
"Our regulated secondary trading ATS allows retail and accredited investors to participate in early-stage higher growth private companies, but also allows Medtech companies to offer their investors an opportunity to realize any potential value much earlier than previously possible as a private company.
“This also provides more investor flexibility within booming sectors such as Medtech as well as increased control for the issuer over their raise."
The US Private Securities market has transformed since the JOBS Act went live in 2016; companies can now raise $5 million a year through Reg CF crowdfunding and $75 million through Reg A+ before going to much larger institutional Reg D investment offerings.
This is expected to revolutionize investment into the growing Medtech market, allowing health tech companies to stay private for longer. Market studies and consulting service provider Fortune Business Insights forecast the medical devices market individually to grow from $455.34 billion in 2021 to $657.98 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Meanwhile, investment research and data monitoring platform Pitchbook predicts personalized medicine start-ups alone will receive record VC investment in 2022 and reported $20 billion in VC investment annually into Life Sciences over the last three years, with over $44 billion already deployed in 2021.
Rialto Markets has already signed contracts worth close to $1 billion for 2022 alone to raise capital as well as access its leading ATS secondary trading platform.
About Rialto Markets
Rialto Markets is a FINRA Registered Broker Dealer (Rialto Primary) operating an SEC recognized Alternative Trading System (Rialto Secondary) for private securities including those issued as a Digital Asset Security. Rialto Primary supports companies issuing equity and debt securities through Reg A+, Reg CF, and Reg D exemptions. Rialto Markets is registered in all 50 states including those requiring a broker-dealer to issue Reg A+ securities.
About Life Science Intelligence
Life Science Intelligence (LSI) is a leader in Medtech market intelligence and organizer of global Emerging Medtech Summit events, specializing in the intersection of bioscience innovation and business. LSI delivers targeted market and scientific insight to connect entrepreneurs and companies with the analysis and resources to inform strategic decisions. Its Emerging Medtech Summit in California is held from March 15th to 18th, 2022, at Dana Point. LSI is also launching a new European Emerging Medtech Summit on September 19th to 22nd, 2022, at The Grove, Hertfordshire, UK.
