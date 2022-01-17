Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the market size is expected to grow from $95.30 billion in 2021 to $107.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market consists of sales of residential substance abuse and mental health facility services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide residential mental health & intellectual disability facility services and substance abuse centers that offer treatment to drug addicted patients, counselling and other support services to mentally challenged patients.

Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Trends:

Medical service providers are using technology based interventions to aid in the treatment of substance abuse patients. Technology is used to deliver interventions via digital platform with an intention to treat substance use disorders by providing emotional, decisional or behavioral support for physical and mental health problems. These technology-based interventions include internet technology mediated therapy, web-based self-help interventions and virtual therapeutic software. Also, self-guided and web-based education interventions are enabling people to access information about specific symptoms, diagnosis of condition effect on patient health and treatments, provide communication between a therapist and patient through the internet.

Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Segments

The global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market is segmented:

By Type: Residential Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Facilities, Substance Abuse Centers

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Subsegments Covered: Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Illicit Drugs Addiction Treatment, Alcohol Addiction Treatment, Tobacco Addiction Treatment

By Geography: The market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market share, global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market segments and geographies, global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kaiser Permanente, Universal Health Services, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, NHS England, Acadia Healthcare Company, CareTech Holdings PLC, and Pyramid Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

