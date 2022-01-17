Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Outlook 2021: Market is Expected to Grow at a USD 1362.21 billion to 2030

Global Real Estate Crowdfunding to surpass USD 1362.21 billion by 2030 from USD 150.14 billion in 2020 at a CAGR 24.67% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Real Estate Crowdfunding Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 1362.21 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 24.67% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, increasing global industrialization, which is propelling commercial real estate operations, as well as favorable real estate crowdfunding regulations by the governments of several economies around the world, are some of the main factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing trends in real estate crowdfunding platforms adoption of bitcoin cryptocurrency are expected to drive market growth in the coming years

“The number of commercial real estate operations, such as the construction of commercial structures, homes, and others, such as hospitals, clinics, apartment buildings, duplexes, schools, and others, has increased significantly in recent years. As a result of these trends, there is a growing need for funds to promote these activities, which is expected to boost the growth of crowdfunding platforms in the coming years. Furthermore, construction loans obtained through crowdfunding platforms are emerging as a new source of financing for major construction sectors, such as residential and industrial, allowing investors to avoid purchasing the entire project”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Key Players

• CrowdStreet, Inc.

• RM Technologies LLC

• RealCrowd, Inc.

• Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc.

• Groundfloor Finance Inc.

• DiversyFund, Inc.

• EstateGuru OÜ

• AHP Servicing LLC

• Crowdestate AS

• Fundrise, LLC

• Other Prominent Players

Crowdfunding is a means of raising funds for companies as well as a simpler way for investors to gain access to those projects. It reaches out to potential investors through the Internet and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Crowdfunding works on the principle that if enough people are willing to spend a small amount, large amounts of money can be raised rapidly. Crowdfunding allows businesses to obtain a money that they otherwise would not be able to obtain. Crowdfunding allows investors to become shareholders of a business or in a real estate property.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Real Estate Crowdfunding market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Investors into individuals and Institutional. By Model, market is segmented into Lending and Equity. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Segments:

By Investors

• Individual Investors

• Institutional Investors

By Model

• Lending

• Equity

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

