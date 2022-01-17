Gas production and supplies: results for first half of January

January 17, 2022, 14:20

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 23.1 billion cubic meters of gas between January 1 and 15, 2022, which is 2.1 per cent (or 0.5 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of last year.

Gazprom ramped up its domestic supplies from the gas transmission system by 3.7 per cent (or by 0.6 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2022.

The Company’s gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU amounted to 5.4 billion cubic meters, which is lower than the figure for the same period of 2021 by 41.1 per cent (or by 3.7 billion cubic meters). At the same time, Gazprom increased its supplies to Bulgaria (by 48.6 per cent), Turkey (by 0.3 per cent), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (by 7.3 per cent). The Company’s gas deliveries are carried out as requested by consumers in line with contractual obligations.

Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline keep growing. In the first half of January 2022, their amount was 1.5 times higher than the figure for the same period of last year.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, working gas inventories in Europe’s underground gas storage facilities were lagging behind last year’s level by 25 per cent (or by 15.6 billion cubic meters) as of January 15. As much as 62.6 per cent of the gas injected during the summer period is already withdrawn from the facilities. The total amount of working gas inventories in European UGS facilities was as low as 46.9 billion cubic meters on January 15, falling by 1.091 billion cubic meters below the historical minimum for this date.

The inventories in Ukraine’s UGS facilities have dropped to 12.6 billion cubic meters and are now 44.2 per cent (or 10 billion cubic meters) below the level of last year and 2.7 billion cubic meters below the level observed at the start of the injection period in April 2021.