Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2022-2028 | Siemens Healthineers
Neurological disorder diagnostic tools are used for the diagnosis of various neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s diseaseSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Neurological disorder diagnostics is a rapidly expanding area of biotechnology research that focuses on understanding how living systems affect one another and how neurological disorder can cause biochemical, genetic or cellular responses that effect other biochemical systems within the body. With advances in technology and associated science, neurological disorder diagnostic testing has gone from strength to strength. Neurological disorders diagnosis tools are specialized instruments used to diagnose various neurological conditions. These instruments enable researchers and clinicians to make accurate conclusions regarding neurological dysfunctions and their consequences.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1867
Competitive Landscape:
Key players involved in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Esaote SpA, Masimo Corporation, NeuroLogica Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, York Instruments Ltd., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Key Market Drivers:
The growing prevalence of the neurological disorder is a prime factor driving growth of the neurological disorder diagnostics market. According to the Pan American Health Organization, in 2019, regionwide Neurological conditions account for 533,172 deaths, 213,129 (40%) in men, and 320,043 (60%) in women. 32.9 deaths per 100,000 population (age-standardized), 33.1 deaths per 100,000 population in men and 32.2 deaths per 100,000 population in women. Moreover, according to data published by Alzheimer’s Association in 2018, around 5.7 million people in the U.S. of all age groups suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2017.
Increasing initiatives by the government to raise awareness regarding neurological disorder is expected to foster growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, The Government of India has introduced welfare programmes, such as Ayushmann Bharat—Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, for various diseases including neurological disorders.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1867
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
During pandemic, there is high demand for neurological disorder diagnostics as Covid-19 infection has an adverse effect on the brain. These devices were widely gaining demand for analyzing the impact of Covid-19 on a patient’s brain. Thus, the neurological disorder diagnostics market witnessed strong growth during a pandemic.
Key Takeaways:
The neurological disorder diagnostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6 % over the forecast period, increasing investment by key players on neurological diagnostic device. For instance, in January 2021, Manus Neurodynamica, a medical technology company, has raised £1.2 million ($1.6 million) to launch NeuroMotor, a digital pen with a patented sensor technology that can help diagnose patients with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.
North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing launch of innovative and high performance diagnostic device. For instance, in January 2021, Abbott announced the launch of NeuroSphere™ myPath™, a digital health app designed to track and report on patient perceived pain relief and general well-being associated with spinal cord stimulation (SCS) or dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapy.
𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗢𝗙𝗙
𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1867
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other