Polishing Powder Market to record stellar growth in coming year | Type, End-use Industry, and Region
Detailed analysis in Polishing Powder Market on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance in the research.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polishing powder market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Polishing Powder Market by Type, End-use Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the polishing powder market.
One of the major factors responsible for increasing demand for polishing powder is its extensive use in the construction sector, especially for polishing marble and other stones used in construction projects. These powders remove sharp scratch marks and provide a smooth glossy finish to the surfaces. They also help in restoring the moisture of limestone, terrazzo marble, and travertine floors since the polishing powders are acidic in nature, thereby providing a wet glossy look.
They also offer anti slip and anti-fouling characteristics to the stones and marbles. On the other hand, polishing powders are also used in automotive and electronics industries for providing better finishing to the products. Moreover, these powders offer anti-corrosion, UV resistance, anti-abrasion properties. However, the fluctuating prices of the raw material might act as a restraining factor for the market. Nonetheless, several government initiatives aiming toward infrastructural development and construction, especially in the emerging nations are expected to boost the demand for polishing powder in the construction sector. For example, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) was launched in 2015 in India.
End-use Industry
1. Construction
2. Automobile
3. Electronics
4. Packaging
5. Others
Analysis of COVID-19 impact
The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the polishing powder market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the polishing powder market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.
Key offerings of the report:
• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global polishing powder market include Hunan Haozhi New Materials Co., Ltd., TFC, Dupont, Jiaxin, YixingXinweiLeeshing, AMG, Universal Photonics, Reade, Gansu Rare Earth Group, TianjiaoSeimi, Grish, Rongruida, METALL, New Century, Xin Yuan, Golden Century, RCMPA, Tongyuan, Mitsui Chemicals, Showa Chemical, Baotou Steel Hefa, HuamingGona, and Rhodia.
