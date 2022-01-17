Global Ambulance Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ambulance services market size is expected to decline from $60.35 billion in 2021 to $66.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The change in the ambulance services market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The ambulance services market is expected to reach $96.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The ambulance services global market consists of sales of ambulance services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide ambulance services for emergency access to healthcare in response to emergency calls, urgent doctor admissions and emergency hospital transfers.

Global Ambulance Services Market Trends

Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation, and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes. Adoption of EHRs by medical practitioners and healthcare centers improves medical practice management by increasing practice efficiencies. It also aids in cost savings.

Global Ambulance Services Market Segments

The global ambulance services market is segmented:

By Type: Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

By Geography: The global ambulance services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: American Medical Response, Inc., Providence Service Corporation, Falck AS, Air Methods Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc., and NHS England.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

