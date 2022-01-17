Radiotherapy Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Accuray Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Radiotherapy Market

Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy, uses ionizing radiations that deliver targeted beams of radiation to kill and destroy cancer cells

Since radiation is a very effective and cheap cancer treatment, the market for radiotherapy is projected to grow significantly. Recent improvements in radiation procedures to improve treatment accuracy with regulatory agency clearance are a significant factor driving the global radiotherapy market expansion. Hitachi Ltd. gained FDA approval for the introduction and marketing of the Real Time Image Gating System for Proton Beam Therapy Systems (RGPT) in 2017, allowing patients to benefit from sophisticated spot imaging irradiation technology. Hokkaido University Hospital and the Clinical Research and Medical Innovation Center collaborated to build the system. A growing number of research organizations are partnering to investigate targeted systemic treatments for the improvement of radiotherapy technology, potentially influencing market growth. The Clinical and Translational Radiation Research Working Group (CTRad) was established by the National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRI) to advance the nationwide radiotherapy research program.

Browse 38 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 205 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Radiotherapy Market”- Global Forecast to 2025, by Product Type (Systemic Radiation, External Beam Radiation, and Internal Beam Radiation), by Therapy Type (Systemic Radiation Therapy, External Beam Radiation Therapy, and Internal Beam Radiation Therapy), by Application (Cervical Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others), by End User (Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers, Hospitals, and Oncology Clinics), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

To expedite innovation and extend their geographical reach, key companies are engaging in strategic alliances and mergers for the advancement of radiation procedures, therefore increasing market growth. Ion Beam Applications and Royal Philips partnered in 2017 to offer innovative integrated solutions for proton therapy and molecular imaging centers, with the goal of enabling successful and customized cancer care. Proteus ONE and Proteus PLUS proton treatment systems, as well as healthcare information technologies such as Philips Big Bore CT, PET CT systems, and Pi, were developed in collaboration. Main players are releasing high-quality instruments for precise and effective radiation treatment, resulting in the introduction of innovative solutions to improve cancer radiotherapy. Toshiba Medical released the Galan RT Solutions suite of radiation treatment tools in 2017, which includes Civco Radiotherapy's innovative Universal Couchtop MR Overlay to assist enhance patient safety by protecting healthy tissue from unwanted radiation.

Key Takeaways

The global radiotherapy market is anticipated to grow at a 6.8 percent CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising oncologist prescriptions since radiotherapy has a greater potential to remove cancer, as well as rising cancer incidence in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Due to the increased use of linear accelerators, product improvements, and growing influence of external beam radiotherapy equipment in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and China, the external beam radiation sector maintains a dominating position in the global radiotherapy market.

Due to the increased number of patients diagnosed with the disease and the rising availability of novel external and internal beam radiotherapies to treat the ailment, the lung sector has a dominating position in the global radiotherapy market.

Due to the greater acceptance and accessibility of sophisticated radiation systems that provide better treatment, hospitals maintain a dominating position among end users.

Key companies contributing in the global radiotherapy market are Ion Beam Applications S.A., Isoray Medical, Inc., Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, ProTom International, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., CIVCO Radiotherapy, and C.R. Bard, Inc.

