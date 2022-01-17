Global Healthcare Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare services market size is expected to grow from $6.87 trillion in 2021 to $7.55 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The healthcare services market is expected to reach $10.41 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The healthcare services market consists of sales of healthcare services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide human healthcare services. This industry includes establishments that provide services such as medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, nursing care, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities and other healthcare services.

Global Healthcare Services Market Trends

Many federal and state governments are either offering subsidized or free healthcare services to their citizens. Since most of the governments are offering quality healthcare services for free or subsidized rates, patients tend to opt for government healthcare services thereby, limiting the scope for private healthcare service providers.

Global Healthcare Services Market Segments

The global healthcare services market is segmented:

By Type: Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Dental Services, Home Health Care and Residential Nursing Care Services, Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities, Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers, Physicians and Other Health Practitioners, All Other Ambulatory Health Care Services, Ambulance Services

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Subsegments Covered: Medical Laboratory Services, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics and Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services, Home Health Care Providers, Nursing Care Facilities, Orphanages and Group Homes, Retirement Communities, Residential Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Facilities, Substance Abuse Centers, Hospitals, Outpatient Care Centers, Specialist Doctors, Primary Care Doctors, Physical Therapists, Optometrists, Chiropractors, Podiatrists, Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services

By Geography: The global healthcare services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare services global market, healthcare services global market share, healthcare services market segments and geographies, healthcare services market players, healthcare services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Tenet Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Community Health Systems, Laboratory Corporation of America, Cleveland Clinic and Davita Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

