Latin America Capnography Equipment is Projected to Booming at a 17.0% CAGR by 2028 | Drägerwerk, Masimo, Medtronic

Latin America Capnography Equipment Market

The standard ETCO2 range for capnography is 35-45 mm Hg. End-tidal capnography is the graphical representation of carbon dioxide partial pressure after expiration. End-tidal capnography has been approved by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) as a standard of treatment for general anesthesia and mild to extreme procedural sedation.

The Latin America capnography equipment market is expected to be worth US$ 21.7 million in 2020 and US$ 80.1 million by the end of 2028.

Drivers

Over the forecast period, the rising prevalence of lung cancer is expected to fuel the growth of the Latin America capnography equipment market. According to Globocan 2018, there were 559, 371 new cases of lung cancer in Brazil in 2018.

Furthermore, an increase in product launches is projected to boost demand growth. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA introduced the Pac 8000, 8500, 6000, and 6500 personal single-gas detectors in September 2018, which can track normal gases including carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulphide, sulphur dioxide, and oxygen.

Opportunities

For players in the Latin America capnography equipment market, rising research and development activities in capnography is expected to provide robust opportunities for growth. Researchers from Emergency Care Management and the University of the Balearic Islands published a study in March 2019 that looked at the effectiveness and reliability of using capnography with face mask ventilation during CPR maneuvers in adults and infants.

Restraints

Generally, capnography results in rebreathing of exhaled CO2, which is expected to stifle market growth.

The Capnographs segment of the Latin America capnography equipment market was worth US$ 8.8 million in 2020, and is projected to develop at a CAGR of 16.6% to US$ 35.4 million by 2028.

The growth of the capnography devices has been aided by recent advances in medical monitoring technologies. The use of pulse oximetry, which takes 4-5 minutes to reflect a person's respiratory status, has reduced the need for accurate carbon dioxide control. Capnographs, on the other hand, offer the breathing status of patients in real time, allowing for better medical treatment.

In terms of value, the Procedural sedation sub-segment of the procedure segment dominated the Latin America capnography equipment market in 2018, contributing about 48.5 percent market share, led by others, anesthetics, and diagnostic and patient monitoring.

Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to expand due to an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in Latin America. Furthermore, the prevalence of diseases such as cancer, which necessitate surgical intervention, is expected to boost the segment's rise. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 559,371 cancer cases were estimated in Brazil in 2018.

In terms of value, the Hospitals sub-segment of the end consumer segment dominated the Latin America capnography equipment market in 2018, contributing for 80.6 percent market share, led by Others and Ambulatory Centers.

As per the International Trade Administration (ITA), Brazil has nearly 6,400 hospitals, 70% of which are private, 495,000 hospital beds, and 96,000 healthcare auxiliary providers in 2019. Due to several services and treatment given in hospitals, patients continue to go to hospitals for primary and intensive care.

Market Trends

Capnography technology is increasingly being used in intubated and non-intubated procedures such as procedural sedation, postoperative care of patients undergoing opioid analgesia, the ICU, and resuscitation in hospitals.

Capnography along with pulse oximetry has become more common in recent years due to its effectiveness in detecting significant anesthetic problems and thereby lowering anesthetic morbidity and mortality.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the Latin America capnography equipment market are Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Welch Allyn, Inc., Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, and Nonin Medical, Inc.

Key Developments

To broaden their product range, major industry players are focusing on product acceptance and launch. Masimo Corporation obtained FDA approval in June 2019 for its O3 Regional Oximetry for use on neonatal and infant patients.

To broaden their product offerings, leading market players are focusing on cooperation and alliance initiatives. Masimo Corporation and Dräger announced a collaboration extension in December 2019, in which Dräger will incorporate additional Masimo measuring technology into Dräger's multi-parameter patient monitors.

