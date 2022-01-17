Personal Hygiene Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030 | Latest Research Report

Personal Hygiene Industries

Growth of the personal hygiene market is driven by increasing awareness regarding benefits of maintaining cleanliness and personal hygiene.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personal hygiene market was valued at $508.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $720.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. Personal hygiene is a health precaution that protects a person from infection or disease. Hand washing, bathing on a regular basis, trimming nails, cleaning teeth often, and other practices can help to maintain personal hygiene. Maintaining a high level of personal hygiene can help prevent diseases, infections, and foul smells. Maintaining a high level of personal hygiene also aids in improving self-esteem and confidence, along with social, personal, and psychological well-being.

Rise in disposable income, coupled with growing willingness to pay for these products propels the market growth. The desire for improvement of quality of life and maintaining optimal health levels facilitates expansion of global personal hygiene products. In addition, intense competitive scenario between global leaders in personal hygiene products and advanced product launches will further stimulate the market growth. Furthermore, premium products are gaining immense popularity in developed and especially in developing countries, which propels consumers to buy high-end and best products available in the market, which fosters growth of revenues for the market players globally.

Due to the current outbreak of SARS-CoV2, there is increase in awareness about maintenance of personal hygiene to break the chain of infection. Hence various governments around the globe are taking initiatives to push forward manufacturing and supply of personal hygiene essentials such as sanitizers on a large scale. The fear of pandemic is ruling the market, which has been beneficial for personal hygiene products as there has been a shift in buying pattern of consumers and has significant contributions in tremendous sales of hygiene and sanitary products such as sanitizers, hand washes, and sterilizers.

Growth in consumer demands for gender specific hygiene products such as conditioners, shampoos, shaving kits, face masks, and face peels fuel the demand for personal care products thereby augmenting the market growth. In addition, growing consumer preference toward multi-faceted personal hygiene and grooming products and other multifunctional products positively impacts the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of organic and chemical free personal care products in the market and effectiveness of distribution channel may hamper growth of the market.

The personal hygiene market is segmented on the basis of product, gender, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is segmented into soaps, hand sanitizers, bath & shower products, face care products, and others. Presently, bath and shower products is largest segment and dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increasing awareness about health and hygiene among people around the world. Moreover, rise in disposable income and increase in living standards of consumers also leads consumers to opt for more expensive and aesthetically appealing bath and shower products with different fragrances and effective ingredients.

By gender, the market is segmented into unisex, male, and female. The unisex segment is expected to account for the largest revenue during the forecast period, owing to availability of wide range of products available for both male and female in the market.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital-based pharmacies, supermarkets, and e-commerce. The supermarket segment is expected to account for largest revenue during the forecast period, owing to various advantages of supermarkets such as availability of goods under one roof and different options for same goods. The e-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference for online purchasing of personal hygiene products over traditional methods, increase in awareness of e-commerce pharmacy, and rise in number of internet users.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global personal hygiene market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to constantly expanding healthcare infrastructure, economic development, and increasing initiatives by private & public organizations for increasing awareness about hand hygiene. In addition, Asia-Pacific is the most populous region across the globe. Increase in population is further anticipated to proliferate increased consumption of personal hygiene products, which ultimately drives the market growth. Moreover, growing availability of affordable personal care products further drives the market growth.

The Major Key Players Are:

3M, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, P&G, Syndy Pharma, Colgate-Palmolive Company, B. Braun Melsungen, HARTMANN, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By product, the bath and shower segment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of gender, the unisex segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the supermarket segment held largest share in the market and the e-commerce segment is the fastest growing segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period

