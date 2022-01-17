At 23.8% of CAGR Digital Health Market is estimated to surpass US$ 200 Billion by 2028 | Allscripts Health Solutions

Digital Health Market

Digital health help patients manage their health through regular tracking and monitoring of symptoms.

Overview:

Digital health is a broad, multidisciplinary concept that includes concepts from an intersection between technology and healthcare, incorporating software, hardware, and services. Digital health help patients manage their health through regular tracking and monitoring of symptoms. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for digital health platforms, such as telehealth, mHealth, and data analytics, around the world.

Drivers:

The major factor driving the growth of the global digital health market is shortage of healthcare providers, worldwide. According to the 2013 World Health Organization (WHO) report, there will be a shortage of around 13 million health providers by 2025, up from 70 million in 2013. The accepted universal standard is 23 skilled health professionals per 10,000 people, which is lacking in about 83 countries around the world. Digital health makes healthcare more accessible and affordable with available healthcare labor force.

Moreover, new technologies in digital health, growing geriatric population, increased government funding for health care services, and increasing penetration of smartphones are some major factors expected to propel the growth of the global digital health market over the forecast period.

Trends:

Market players are engaged in adopting various inorganic strategies, such as new and innovative platform launch, acquisitions, etc., to expand their geographic presence and product offerings. For example, in March 2018, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions unveiled its new electronic health record (EHR), Avenel, at the annual HIMSS conference. Avenel creates a community-wide shared patient record, uses machine learning to reduce time for clinical documentation and works more like an app than traditional software.

Moreover, in 2018, Allscripts announced that it has closed its acquisition of HealthGrid Holding to expand its FollowMyHealth platform, Allscripts’s patient engagement solution focused on connecting consumers with providers.

Major Players:

Major players involved in the global digital health market are Cisco Systems, Truven Health Analytics Athenahealth, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Allscripts Health Solutions, Inc.

In 2018, Allscripts announced a definitive agreement to acquire Practice Fusion, for $ 100 million in cash, subject to adjustment for working capital and net debt.

