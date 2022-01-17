Strategies For Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the physicians and other health practitioners market size is expected to grow from $1382.18 billion in 2021 to $1502.43billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to reach $1980.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The physicians and other health practitioners market consists of sales of physician and other health practitioners' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide medical care services. This industry includes specialist doctors such as psychiatrists, psychologists and others that provide palliative care, treating psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders and others. It also includes primary care doctors and other physical therapists providing treatment in therapy areas such as cardiology, dermatology, neurology, gynecology, anesthesia and others.

Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Trends

Physicians and other health practitioners are increasingly using e-prescriptions to reduce errors and improve service quality. Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription. E-prescribing allows a physician, pharmacist, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy. E-prescribing is beneficial to physicians as it reduces errors due to handwritten prescriptions. The E-prescribing trend provides scope for improving physicians and other health professionals’ service quality.

Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segments

The global physicians and other health practitioners market is segmented:

By Type: Specialist Doctors, Primary Care Doctors, Podiatrists, Physical Therapists, Optometrists, Chiropractors

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Subsegments Covered: Doctors of Osteopathy, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Other Healthcare Providers, Anesthesiologists, Cardiologists, Dermatologists, Obstetricians/ Gynecologists, Geriatricians, Neurologists, Neuropathologists, Pediatricians, Radiologists, Other Primary Care Doctors, General Podiatry, Podiatric Surgery, Podiatric Sports Medicine, Podopediatrics

By Geography: The global physicians and other health practitioners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides physicians and other health practitioners market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global physicians and other health practitioners market, share, segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The physicians and other health practitioners market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IHH Healthcare, MEDNAX, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NHS England, US Physical Therapy, Henry Schein, Inc., Healthway Medical Corp Ltd, and Universal Health Services.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

