Widefield Imaging Systems Market 2019 Estimated to Reach US$ 901.5 Million by 2027, at CAGR of 8.5% 2027 | Centervue SpA

Widefield Imaging Systems

Global Widefield Imaging Systems Market

Overview

Retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, macular diseases, paediatric retinal disorders, uveitis, chorioretinal diseases, and hemoglobinopathies are among the clinical uses of wide-field imaging devices.

The global widefield imaging systems industry is projected to hit US$ 901.5 million by the end of 2027, from a valuation of US$ 477.7 million in 2019.

Drivers

Over the forecast period, the global widefield imaging systems market is expected to rise due to an increase in the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. As per the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, by 2020, 80 million people will be affected by glaucoma, up from 20 million in 2010.

Opportunities

The growing demand for rapid ophthalmic disease diagnosis is projected to provide attractive growth opportunities for industry players. Widefield imaging devices have many advantages, including quicker image processing time, improved performance, and ease of image copying and editing, both of which are expected to lead to widespread use for ophthalmic disease diagnosis.

Restraints

Out-of-focus burring degrades the image and decreases the clarity of final information in widefield imaging systems. For deconvolved image production, the machine often takes longer. These flaws are likely to stifle business expansion.

Key Takeaways

Over the forecast period, the instrument segment of the global widefield imaging systems market was worth US$ 364.5 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow at an 8.5 percent CAGR to US$ 770.1 million by 2027.

Brand releases are expected to fuel the segment's growth over the projected period, according to manufacturers in the industry. In 2017, Carl Zeiss introduced the ZEISS CLARUS 500 Ultra-widefield device in the U. S.

In terms of value, the diabetic retinopathy segment dominated the global widefield imaging systems industry in 2018, accounting for 34.4 percent of the market. Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to rise due to the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy. As per the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, one out of every three diabetics has a high risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. Furthermore, according to a 2018 report written in The Lancet, the annual prevalence of diabetic retinopathy worldwide ranges from 2.2 percent to 12.7 percent.

In 2018, the standalone systems segment dominated the global large field imaging systems industry, accounting for 56.9% of market size, led by the handheld segment.

Numerous manufacturers are offering standalone systems on the market, which is boosting the segment's growth. In 2018, Optos introduced the Monaco ultra-widefield retinal imaging technology to the European market.

Market Trends

The market's major players are focusing on M&A tactics to broaden their product range. Phoenix Technology Group purchased FocusROP from InterVIEW Medical Systems in October 2018, a telemedicine application for retinopathy of prematurity screening.

To broaden their product range, major players in the industry are focusing on cooperation and alliance initiatives. In October 2018, LumiThera Inc. announced a distribution deal with Optos Plc to exclusively market the Valeda Light Delivery System in 12 European countries for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the global widefield imaging systems are Visunex Medical Systems, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Clarity Medical Systems Inc., ZEISS International, Nikon Corporation (Optos Plc.), and Centervue SpA.

Key Developments

October 2018: OD-OS announced the release of a new widefield objective for the Navilas 577s Laser System, allowing non-contact panretinal photocoagulation with access to the far periphery (ora serrata).

Optovue received an extended FDA 510(k) approval in June 2018 for non-contact, quantitative measurements of the cornea's epithelial and stromal layers, also known as ETM or epithelial thickness mapping. ETM is also available on the Avanti Widefield OCT system, according to the company.

