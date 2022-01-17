Bio-engineered Stent Market is Projected to Boom at a 8.7% CAGR by 2028 | Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laborator

Bio-engineered Stent Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Bio-engineered Stent Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

The introduction of new bio-engineered stent systems is projected to boost market growth. In order to reduce thrombus formation and satisfy the important unmet needs of patients in venous access, key market participants are focusing on launching innovative bio-engineered stents. For example, in May 2018, Abbott received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for XIENCE Sierra, a gold-standard XIENCE everolimus-eluting coronary stent system. Similarly, in May, 2018, Pursuit Vascular, Inc., received the U.S. FDA clearance for broader indication of its ClearGuard HD caps to include reduction in the incidence of central-line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) in hemodialysis patients. The Resolute Onyx, a 2.0mm zotarolimus-eluting stent with innovative continuous sinusoid technology, obtained FDA clearance in May 2017 from Medtronic, Plc.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2484

To expand their product range, key market players are focusing on strategy such as mergers and acquisitions. For example, in February 2016, Maquet Medical Systems, a Getinge Group Company, announced plans to enter into partnership with Biotronik, a Germany-based manufacturer of cardiovascular and endovascular medical devices, to distribute Biotronik’s peripheral vascular devices in the U.S.

Key Takeaways of the Bio-engineered Stent Market:

• Due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as coronary heart disease and ischemic heart disease, the worldwide bio-engineered stent market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

• Due to the rising incidence of coronary artery disease and technological improvements in coronary stents, the coronary stents segment retained a significant position in the bio-engineered stent market in 2018.

• In 2018, the bioabsorbable stents segment dominated the bio-engineered stent market in terms of product type. This is due to the growing use of bioabsorbable stents, which dissolve gradually and allow the artery to return to its normal state.

• In 2018, the balloon-expandable stents segment dominated the bio-engineered stent market in terms of mode of delivery, since balloon-expandable stents offer more compatibility and flexibility, as well as excellent patient safety.

• In terms of Material Type Type, the polymer-based segment dominated the bio-engineered stent market in 2018, owing to its advantages over metallic type.

• Key players operating in the global bio-engineered stent market include, Medtronic, plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Stentys sao, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Vascular Concepts, W. L. Gore and Associates, C. R. Bard, Endologix, Inc., Lombard Medical Technologies, Translumina GmbH, and Jotec GmbH.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐟𝐟 @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2484

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.