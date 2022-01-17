Biosimulation Market accounted for US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027

Biosimulation

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biosimulation Market report is a research database spread across various pages with multiple tables and figures in it. The research covers a valuable source of perceptive information for business strategists. Biosimulation Industry provides the overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elegant description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Biosimulation is a computer-aided mathematical simulation of biological processes. In this technique, virtual patients are considered instead of clinical research patients which significantly save time and money of pharmaceutical companies involved in drug discovery research. For instance, in March 2012, Rhenovia Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, initiated drug research programs in rare, orphan, and neglected diseases such as Huntington’s disease (HD) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Thus, ongoing research and development activities is anticipated to propel the growth of the global biosimulation market during the forecast period.

The global biosimulation market was valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2018 - 2026).

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2016

Global Biosimulation Market: Drivers

Key players are focusing on strategies such as acquisitions in order to expand its geographical presence and strengthen its product portfolio. For instance, in April 2014, Dassault Systèmes, a France-based company, acquired Accelrys, Inc., a software company. Through this acquisition, Dassault Systèmes strengthened its molecular chemistry capabilities. Moreover, in May 2014, Dassault Systèmes launched its new brand BIOVIA, a combination of Dassault Systèmes’ BioIntelligence, and 3DEXPERIENCE technologies and Accelrys’ life sciences and material sciences applications.

Global Biosimulation Market: Segment Analysis

Among product & services segment, software segment is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of biosimulation software by research organizations and increasing investment on research and development activities. For instance, Rhenovia Pharma, a biosimulation company involved in research and development, offers a wide range of biosimulation software.

Based on application, drug development segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period owing to increasing research investments for advanced software in biosimulation market.

Global Biosimulation Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global biosimulation market are Physiomics PLC, Simulations Plus, Inc., LeadScope, Inc., Compugen Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Certara, L.P., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (Evidera), and In Silico Biosciences, Inc., and Genedata AG

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2016

Segmentation

Global Biosimulation Market Taxonomy

1. By Products & Services

• Software

• Services

2. By Application

• Drug Discovery

• Drug Development

3. By End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic Research Institutions

4. By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2016

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.